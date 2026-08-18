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World & Nation

Congresswoman says target of ICE operation in fatal Maine shooting wasn’t up for removal

A poster of a young man with dark hair is displayed among flowers and tributes at a makeshift memorial
A makeshift memorial to Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, who was killed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in Biddeford, Maine, on July 15, 2026.
(Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press)
By Patrick Whittle
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  • Rep. Chellie Pingree says ICE was actually targeting Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero’s roommate, who lacked a final removal order, while Durán had a pending asylum claim and valid work permit.
  • Homeland Security defends its version, saying that agents surveilled an “illegal alien” with a removal order and that the driver tried to flee before an officer fired, even as state investigators probe the shooting.
  • The killing has prompted a hearing in Biddeford, Maine, on ICE’s use of deadly force, its training and vetting, and a briefly adopted limit on vehicle stops that drew swift opposition from President Trump.

PORTLAND, Maine — The person Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents targeted in Maine last month when an officer shot and killed a motorist was a roommate who was not subject to a final removal order, a Democratic congresswoman from the state said.

Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, a 25-year-old Colombian national, was shot and killed by an ICE agent in a car near his Biddeford home on July 13. Rep. Chellie Pingree said during a hearing in Maine on Monday that ICE’s intended target was Durán Guerrero’s roommate, who was the owner of the car Durán Guerrero was driving.

Pingree called the discovery a “shocking revelation in clear contradiction to what ICE” and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have said about the shooting. She added that it was previously established Durán Guerrero was not the intended target and also did not have a final order of removal, but did have a pending asylum case and a valid work permit.

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“Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero should be alive today,” Pingree said during the hearing. “More than a month later, there are still so many basic questions that remain unanswered by ICE and the Trump administration.”

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement late Monday that it stands by its prior assessment of the shooting. ICE was conducting “targeted surveillance on the last known address of an illegal alien with a final order of removal,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

“We are not going to disclose law enforcement sensitive intelligence and methods. Nowhere did we state that Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero or his roommate were the target of the operation,” the spokesperson said.

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The shooting of Durán Guerrero remains under investigation by the office of the Maine attorney general. Pingree was among several Democratic House members who spoke at a hearing in Biddeford on Monday to discuss ICE’s use of deadly force in the state. The Department of Homeland Security said at the time of the shooting that Durán Guerrero attempted to flee the scene and the ICE officer discharged his weapon because he feared for public safety.

Pingree and other Democratic members of Congress have also called for answers from Homeland Security about its training and vetting of agents after it was disclosed that the ICE officer involved in the shooting had a history of violent behavior and mental health issues. The shooting also appeared to lead to a policy change in which ICE would suspend most vehicle stops, but President Trump swiftly expressed opposition to that change.

Whittle writes for the Associated Press.

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World & NationPoliticsImmigration & the BorderTrump Administration

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