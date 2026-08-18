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World & Nation

Minnesota attorney general sues Texas governor to compel extradition of ICE agent for trial

Tear gas surrounds federal law enforcement officers as they leave a scene after a shooting in Minneapolis.
Tear gas surrounds federal law enforcement officers as they leave a scene after a shooting on Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis.
(John Locher / Associated Press)
By Mark Vancleave
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  • Minnesota Atty. Gen. Keith Ellison sues Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to force extradition of ICE agent Christian Castro, charged in a Minneapolis shooting and alleged cover-up during an immigration crackdown.
  • Ellison seeks an emergency court order blocking Castro’s release from a Texas border jail, warning that without extradition the agent could walk free next week and potentially flee.
  • Hennepin County’s top prosecutor calls the interstate clash over Castro’s transfer a needless test of states’ duty to honor extradition — and of whether federal agents can evade accountability.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Atty. Gen. Keith Ellison sued Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, seeking to compel the extradition of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent to stand trial for assault and falsely reporting a crime in the wounding of a man during the agency’s crackdown in Minneapolis.

Ellison said he would request a temporary restraining order barring the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office in Texas from releasing ICE agent Christian Castro and requiring Abbott to sign the extradition warrant allowing Minnesota law enforcement agents to take custody of him.

Castro was arrested 11 days after Minneapolis prosecutors charged him with assault and falsely reporting a crime in the Jan. 14 nonfatal shooting of Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis. The criminal complaint alleges that Castro fired a gun at the front door of a home in Minneapolis, striking a victim in the leg before lodging in a child’s bedroom wall, and then knowingly provided false information to an officer about it.

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Ellison said at a news conference that unless he’s extradited, Castro faces release from jail next week -- 90 days since he was detained -- under Texas law, and could flee the U.S. from the border town where he’s being held.

“Christian Castro has been charged with breaking the law in Minnesota,” Ellison said. “He must face justice in Minnesota. Gov. Abbott should have granted Gov. Walz’s extradition request long ago and is required to do so now.”

“Christian Castro is not above the law and Greg Abbott isn’t either,” Ellison added.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said the legal action taken Tuesday to compel Castro’s extradition “should be a completely unnecessary lawsuit.” Officials at the jail and local prosecutors in Texas have been “very cooperative,” she said — “it is not supposed to be controversial.”

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She said that since Castro’s arrest, Texas has extradited three unrelated criminal defendants without incident to Minnesota at the request of state authorities.

Gov. Abbott has received communication with us on an ongoing basis, including recently,” Ellison said. “We have to take the position that they are refusing to honor the extradition request.”

Vancleave writes for the Associated Press.

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