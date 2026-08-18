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Inconclusive autopsy adds to mystery of Los Alamos lab worker found dead in remote forest

The National Security Sciences Building is seen in fall in Los Alamos, N.M.
The National Security Sciences Building in Los Alamos, N.M.
(Michael Pierce / Associated Press)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
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The autopsy report for a Los Alamos National Laboratory worker who was found dead in a remote national forest earlier this year determined she was fatally shot in the head — but could not conclude whether the wound was self-inflicted.

The “advanced state of decomposition” of Melissa Casias’ body, which was discovered almost a year after she was reported missing, limited the autopsy investigation, according to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator.

The report, released this month, found the cause of her death was a gunshot wound to the head, but the manner of death was undetermined. The manner of death, when determined, can be ruled a homicide, suicide, accident or natural.

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The incomplete autopsy findings further complicate the investigation into Casias’ disappearance, which has become part of an FBI investigation probing possible links in the deaths or disappearances of at least 10 federal scientists or staff members linked to highly sensitive, national security-related research.

LOS ALAMOS, NM: (FILE PHOTO) A sign welcomes visitors to the Los Alamos Laboratory after they cross over the Omega Bridge June 14, 1999 in Los Alamos, New Mexico. According to congressional sources, the Energy Department plans to open the contract to run the laboratory to competitive bidding. The University of California has been running the lab since the original atom bomb tests 60 years ago but a number of highly publicized cases have damaged the lab?s reputation and their?s. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

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Missing worker at high-security lab in New Mexico found dead in remote forest

Melissa Casias’ death is part of an FBI investigation looking into dead or missing federal scientists or staff members involved in sensitive research.

Casias, 54, was employed at the Los Alamos National Laboratory — where the first atomic bomb was developed and where nuclear weapons work continues — when she disappeared. Her daughter reported her missing in June 2025 after she found most of her mother’s valuables — her two phones, wallet, identification and laptop — at her home in Taos, N.M., with Casias nowhere to be found.

Casias’ body was discovered in late May by a hiker in remote northern New Mexico. Her body was found near a handgun, authorities said.

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The autopsy report said investigators used dental image comparisons to identify the body, which was severely decomposed. Due to the state of the body, investigators were limited in their “ability to estimate the range of fire, other possible injuries involving skin, soft tissues and organs, and underlying natural disease,” the report said.

Family members, who have called for a more thorough investigation into Casias’ disappearance and death, reiterated after the autopsy that they do not believe she would have killed herself.

“The condition and circumstances in which Melissa’s remains were ultimately discovered have only raised more questions for her family,” the family posted on a Facebook page dedicated to the search for Casias. “Melissa was a mother. A daughter. A sister. A woman who was deeply loved. Her family searched for her, fought for her, and refused to give up on her while she was missing. They will not give up on her now.”

Suicide prevention and crisis counseling resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional or call 988. The nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Or text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line.

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Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

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