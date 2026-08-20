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World & Nation

One Army unit is offering 4 bonus days off to play Grand Theft Auto for soldiers who reenlist

A sign on a brick wall says Welcome to Fort Stewart, Georgia
A sign stands outside the main gate of Ft. Stewart, Ga., on Aug. 6, 2025.
(Russ Bynum / Associated Press)
By Russ Bynum
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  • A Georgia-based Army engineer battalion is dangling a four-day leave timed to Grand Theft Auto VI’s November release as a novel incentive for soldiers to reenlist.
  • Troops who sign new contracts by Nov. 14 earn the gaming pass and must commit at least two more years in uniform; 20 of 130 eligible have enrolled.
  • The offer taps into surging anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, whose Vice City-set sequel has drawn “unprecedented” preorders and a forthcoming Netflix gameplay debut despite recent leaks.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A U.S. Army unit is offering its troops a special bonus if they reenlist soon: four extra days off timed around the November release of the video game Grand Theft Auto VI.

Commanders of the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion based at Ft. Stewart, Georgia, believe free time to indulge in the latest entry in the Grand Theft Auto series — in which players commit carjackings, battle police in shootouts and attempt audacious heists — will sway some soldiers to extend their military commitments.

The Nov. 19 release of Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be one of the year’s biggest entertainment events. Game publisher Take-Two Interactive hasn’t released sales figures for preorders, but Chief Executive Strauss Zelnick recently called them “unprecedented and astonishing.”

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A career counselor with the Army engineer battalion hatched the idea with commanders to tie a retention perk to the game’s release, in part to remind soldiers of their approaching reenlistment dates, said Lt. Col. Angel Tomko, a Ft. Stewart spokesperson.

“The idea was to have a unique incentives program that connects to what soldiers are interested in,” Tomko said Thursday in a statement to the Associated Press.

Battalion commanders wrote in a memo to soldiers that those who sign reenlistment contracts by Nov. 14 would receive “a special 4 day pass.”

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“This special pass is specifically designed to coincide with the highly anticipated release of the video game Grand Theft Auto VI,” battalion commander Lt. Col. Ryan Hodgson wrote.

Tomko confirmed the authenticity of the July 28 memo, which was photographed and posted online.

She said at least 20 of 130 eligible soldiers have signed up for the bonus. To qualify, they must commit to serving at least two more years in uniform.

Buzz for Grand Theft Auto VI has been building since 2023, when its first cinematic trailer showed a return to the series’ fictional Vice City — a satirical analogue of Miami — and an expanded swath of Florida-based locales that include gator-infested swamps.

Underscoring the hype, developer Rockstar Games plans to debut gameplay video next week in an extended trailer on Netflix. The rollout was preempted when hackers leaked apparent footage online this week.

Bynum writes for the Associated Press.

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