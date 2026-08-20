Brazil’s top court beefs up protections for women against violent men

Women protest for stronger laws to combat misogyny and femicide on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026.

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Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Wednesday to significantly expand the scope of the country’s landmark law to protect women from violence.

Legislation that was for two decades applied to domestic incidents, as in many other nations including the United States, can now be triggered outdoors. Brazil’s top court also decided that the attackers should be put on trial even if they have no family or sentimental connection to the victim.

All 10 members of the court voted to extend the application of the Maria da Penha law for situations such as persecution, threats and harassment outside the home.

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Brazil’s government says almost 340,000 urgent protective measures for women were granted in the first semester of 2026 through the Maria da Penha law mechanisms, a spike of 170% in comparison with the same period in 2020.

Justice Carmen Lúcia, the only female in the court Wednesday, said violence against women has grown in Brazil despite the 2006 law.

Lúcia added the Maria da Penha law needed updating because violence against women in Brazil is also a matter of power and as many femicides take place out of women’s homes in situations that are reported to police but ignored.

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“In real life, judges reject (accusations against men) without justification, they say it is not urgent, they leave it for next Monday. Meanwhile, one of us dies,” the Brazilian justice said. “With this ruling, this Supreme Court shows it is not blind or deaf to all of this happening against all of us women.”

Savarese writes for the Associated Press.