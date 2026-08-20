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World & Nation

Democrats narrow their list of 2028 presidential convention sites to Boston, Denver and Philadelphia

The Boston harbor and the city skyline are photographed
The Boston harbor and the city skyline are photographed, Oct. 28, 2022, in Boston.
(Michael Dwyer / Ap Photo/michael Dwyer)
By Mike Catalini
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  • Democrats have narrowed the 2028 presidential convention race to Boston, Denver and Philadelphia, with a final site decision expected later this year for the Aug. 7-10 gathering.
  • Party officials tout the three liberal strongholds and their swing suburbs, fundraising networks and labor clout, with Philadelphia offering a high-stakes foothold in Pennsylvania, which Trump carried in 2024.
  • With a wide-open primary looming to succeed President Trump, Democrats view the convention as a chance to reset, rally a divided party and energize midterm and 2028 campaigns.

Democrats on Thursday narrowed the list of potential host cities for their 2028 presidential convention to Boston, Denver and Philadelphia as their party looks ahead to a wide-open primary to succeed President Trump.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement the cities put forward “incredibly strong bids,” and he promised the convention would be an “inspiring celebration of our party’s future nominee.”

A final decision is expected to be made later this year by party leaders. Republicans have already chosen Houston for the site of their 2028 convention.

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The Democratic convention, scheduled for Aug. 7-10, 2028, traditionally gives the party a chance to formally introduce its nominee to the country, rally the base and kick-start the most intense period of campaigning ahead of the general election.

The party didn’t specify why Atlanta and Chicago, which was the site of the 2024 convention, were eliminated. Officials visited all five cities in April and May, considering logistical and fundraising capacity among other factors.

The three finalists are liberal strongholds surrounded by the type of suburban areas that have become increasingly important to the party in recent elections. They also provide access to fundraising and key demographic and interest groups, like labor unions.

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While Colorado and Massachusetts have gone Democratic in recent presidential elections, Pennsylvania has been among the biggest battlegrounds. Trump, a Republican, won Pennsylvania in 2024.

Philadelphia last hosted the convention in 2016, Denver in 2008 and Boston in 2004.

Before the presidential primary gets into gear, Democrats are looking at this year’s midterm elections as an opportunity to flip the narrowly divided Republican-led House and maybe take back control of the Senate.

Democrats face fundraising disadvantages compared with Republicans, along with financial debt, and Martin has confronted criticism over his stewardship of the party.

During a recent DNC meeting in Texas, Martin downplayed the critics and called for the party to unite as it tries to win the midterms and look ahead to 2028 and the end of Trump’s second term.

Catalini writes for the Associated Press.

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