Evacuations ordered in rural Texas as wildfire mushrooms within hours

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Evacuations were being ordered Tuesday in rural Texas where a wildfire has ballooned in size, burning through ranchland and forcing schools to delay or cancel classes.

The fire that began early Monday afternoon has ripped through more than 78 square miles across lightly populated areas in two counties in north central Texas.

Perfect fire conditions allowed the fire to shoot up in a matter of hours, said officials with Palo Pinto County’s emergency services district. “We’ve thrown everything at this, and we’re still having minimal effect,” said Danny Watkins, the fire chief.

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Wildfires have been popping up across the South and western U.S. in recent days as extremely dry conditions persist. A dozen new large fires were reported on Sunday alone, the National Interagency Fire Center said.

Nationwide, there have been more than 50,000 wildfires so far this year, the most over the past 10 years covering the same time period, according to the center.

Firefighters in Nevada were making progress in slowing a fire that forced thousands to evacuate in Reno over the weekend after flames spread dangerously close to densely populated neighborhoods.

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The Hawk Fire has destroyed more than 30 homes across about 23 square miles. Authorities in Nevada said on Monday that the fire was 27% contained.

In Texas, the Ross Fire was only slightly contained as it churned through ranchland about 60 miles west of Fort Worth. At least five structures have been destroyed, according to officials in Palo Pinto County.

Authorities opened evacuation centers and some schools were closed Tuesday. Ranchers and a livestock commission were offering barns to temporarily hold animals that need to be evacuated.

Emergency officials expect the fire to keep growing Tuesday as temperatures increase through the day.

Seewer writes for the Associated Press.