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Louisiana National Guard ends deployment in New Orleans after eight months patrolling French Quarter

The National Guard and other uniformed members of law enforcement on patrol in New Orleans
The National Guard and other uniformed members of law enforcement from federal, state, and local agencies patrol as New Year’s Eve revelers walk on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Dec. 31, 2025.
(Matthew Hinton / Associated Press)
By Jack BrookAssociated Press/Report for America 
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  • Louisiana National Guard troops are ending an eight-month mission in New Orleans, wrapping up patrols in the French Quarter by Aug. 31 after a post–Bourbon Street attack security surge.
  • The deployment, requested by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry and authorized by President Trump, mirrored National Guard missions in other Democrat-led cities and initially faced resistance from Mayor Helena Moreno.
  • Guard soldiers logged more than 4,000 patrols and assisted in 171 arrests, as violent crime in New Orleans continued a multiyear decline that echoes broader national trends.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana National Guard is ending its eight-month deployment patrolling the streets of New Orleans, and troops will be withdrawn from the city by the end of the month.

The 120 remaining troops completed their final patrol Monday and are set to conclude their mission in the city on Aug. 31, said Lt. Col. Noel Collins, a guard spokesperson.

In late December, 350 troops were deployed to the city to boost public safety in the French Quarter as part of a heavy security presence for New Year’s celebrations a year after an attack on revelers on Bourbon Street killed 14 people. While the troops were initially set to withdraw from the city following Mardi Gras festivities in February, a slimmed-down deployment was extended through August.

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The deployment, requested by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry, was authorized by President Donald Trump following high-profile National Guard missions his administration launched in other Democrat-led cities last year, including in Washington and Memphis, Tennessee. But the sight of National Guard troops was not unusual in New Orleans, where troops had already been deployed briefly to bolster security for the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras earlier that year.

According to the Louisiana National Guard, troops conducted more than 4,000 patrols and assisted law enforcement with 171 arrests. They were mainly present in the city’s historic French Quarter, a tourist hot spot.

Mayor Helena Moreno, a Democrat who initially opposed the guard’s deployment, said in a statement that she was “incredibly grateful to the men and women of the Louisiana National Guard.”

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Louisiana’s governor, a staunch Trump ally, said the troops’ presence had improved safety in the city.

“This mission, though temporary, allowed our great soldiers readiness training that they otherwise would not have experienced,” Landry said in a statement provided by the guard.

Violent crime in New Orleans has been declining for several years in parallel with national trends, according to data compiled by the city’s police department.

Brook writes for the Associated Press.

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