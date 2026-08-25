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World & Nation

Secret Service confirms awareness of Iranian state media video threatening Barron Trump’s life

Barron Trump watches as his father, President Trump attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade
Barron Trump watches as his father, President Trump attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade at Capital One Arena, in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025.
(Evan Vucci / Ap Photo/evan Vucci)
By the Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service has confirmed it is aware that Iranian state media has aired a video that appears to threaten the life of Barron Trump, President Trump’s youngest son.

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees,” Secret Service spokesman Nate Herring said in a statement. “Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence.”

Since the U.S. assassination of Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian media have on multiple occasions circulated content threatening the president and family members. The assassination came at the start of the war in Iran that Trump launched alongside Israel.

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CNN previously reported that the Secret Service had knowledge of the Barron Trump threat.

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