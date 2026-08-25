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A tornado tears through a village in southern France, injuring 39 and wrecking 300 homes

A resident watches a damaged house after a tornado ravaged the small village of Pomas in southern France
A resident watches a damaged house after a tornado ravaged the small village of Pomas in southern France, leaving dozens injured, Tuesday Aug. 25, 2026.
(Frederic Lancelot / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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PARIS — A tornado ripped through a small village in southern France, damaging about 300 homes, destroying several cars and injuring dozens of people, authorities said Tuesday.

The tornado struck Pomas, a village of about 1,000 people, on Monday and rescue teams were continuing their search through ruins on Tuesday, though no people were immediately reported missing.

A total of 39 people were injured, including two in critical condition, said Marie-Hélène Bouissac, the deputy head of the local government office. Authorities opened emergency accommodation centers to house displaced residents.

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In the broader Aude department, about 1,400 households were still without electricity on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The region was under a thunderstorm alert at the time of the tornado, with wind gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour recorded at a nearby meteorological station. The third stage of the Vuelta a Espana bike race, which was held in southern France on Monday, was halted because of hail.

According to Meteo France, the national weather agency, a few dozen tornadoes occur each year in mainland France, most of them of low intensity.

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