Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

Father says college student was killed by police in Pennsylvania after he went to wrong house

The Upper Pottsgrove Township police station is seen in Upper Pottsgrove Township, Pa.
The Upper Pottsgrove Township, Pa., police station.
(Tassanee Vejpongsa / Associated Press)
By Holly Ramer and Kate Brumback
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • A 22-year-old college student was fatally shot by police in Upper Pottsgrove Township, Pa., after going to the wrong house following a night out with friends, his father says.
  • Unarmed and waiting for his friends, Glenwood Pysher IV was shot within minutes, his death raising questions about police communication and use of force during suspected break-ins.
  • The aspiring teacher and college baseball player is remembered as a compassionate “knucklehead” who helped others turn their lives around.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A 22-year-old college student killed by Pennsylvania police responding to a possible burglary had just realized he was at the wrong home and was waiting for friends to come get him when he was shot, his father said Wednesday.

Police in Upper Pottsgrove Township, northwest of Philadelphia, responded around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to a 911 call about a possible break-in attempt, according to the Montgomery County district attorney’s office. The office said in a statement that police found Glenwood Pysher IV at the rear of the home and ultimately shot and killed him.

Pysher’s father, Glen Pysher, said his son and his friends had visited several bars earlier in the evening and were splitting up to spend the night in two homes when his son took a wrong turn in the woods. Based on what he has been told by his son’s friends, Pysher believes his son mistakenly tried to enter what he thought was his friend’s house. He wasn’t carrying any weapons, just a phone and backpack containing clothing and a few beers, he said.

Advertisement

“He tried to open the doorknob and obviously startled the homeowner,” he said. “From what we understand, he announced, ‘Hey! Open the door!’ because he thought he was at his friend’s house.”

Pysher then sat down on the back porch and contacted his friends, who realized he was in the wrong place and started to go find him. But minutes later, they saw police and emergency vehicles and figured their friend would be arrested for public drunkenness. Instead, he was shot.

“At 12:32 a.m. my son was on a FaceTime call with his friends that were coming to get him,” he said. “We were told that my son was shot at 12:35 a.m. So what kind of encounter could have ensued? What kind of communication could that officer have given him?”

Advertisement

A Montgomery County Department of Public Safety dispatch record shows police were dispatched at 12:30 a.m. and arrived at 12:34 a.m. Upper Pottsgrove Township Police Chief Al Werner declined to release any information, including the names of any officers involved in the shooting, until the investigation is completed. The Montgomery County Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.

The fatal shooting by police responding to a report of a possible break-in distinguishes Pysher’s death from several other instances in which residents have shot people who mistakenly showed up at their homes.

Pysher was about to begin his senior year at St. Elizabeth University in New Jersey, where he planned to play baseball. His goal was to become a high school history teacher and coach after graduation.

His father described him as a kindhearted, loving kid who could be a “knucklehead” but enjoyed helping others. Since the shooting, former teammates, coaches and others have been texting his father to share heartbreaking memories.

“One young man in particular texted me and said, ‘I was going through a lot of really difficult things in my life. I was going the wrong way. And your son is the one who helped me put my life on track,’ ” the father said. “He will be sadly missed in his community.”

Pysher said police have given the family almost no information. On Wednesday, he called asking whether he could retrieve his son’s favorite pair of black shoes to bury him in and was told that could be arranged.

Advertisement

“Then I got a call back saying they have to think about it,” he said. “They don’t know if they can give them to me.”

Ramer and Brumback write for the Associated Press. Ramer reported from Concord, N.H., and Brumback from Atlanta.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    For Homes Still Standing, Lead And Other Toxins Are Still A Concern

    The latest effort is coming from the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. They just announced a $3 million program in conjunction with some nonprofits groups to test and clean the soil at homes still standing in the areas impacted by the Eaton Fire.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement