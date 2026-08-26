Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

Masked man who terrorized Philadelphians arrested in Las Vegas, police say

Zymire Hughes was wanted by the Philadelphia Police was arrested in Las Vegas Nevada.
Zymire Hughes was wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department for allegedly terrorizing citizens in the Center City neighborhood, authorities say.
(U.S. Marshals)
By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A man who allegedly terrorized Philadelphia residents while wearing a creepy Halloween mask has been arrested in Las Vegas.

Zymire Hughes, 22, is being held in Clark County jail, with a court hearing scheduled for Thursday morning. He is wanted in Pennsylvania on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.

In just one of multiple incidents the Philadelphia district attorney’s office said have been reported, Hughes allegedly approached a woman Aug. 12 while wearing the mask and, holding one arm behind his back, asked her if she was “ready to die.” The woman ran, and he chased after her. Her spine and hamstring were injured in the course of the chase, the district attorney’s office said.

Advertisement

“We take it very seriously any time someone thinks it is funny or entertaining to terrorize and harass individuals in any neighborhood,” Dist. Atty. Larry Krasner said. “He will be caught and held accountable for his crimes.”

At one point, there were concerns that Hughes could be headed to Los Angeles, with Philadelphia police Capt. Jason Smith telling a local outlet last week that Hughes “has a tendency to travel back and forth to the West Coast, California, the L.A. area, but also Las Vegas.”

Officers with the Nevada Violent Offender Task Force arrested Hughes after tracking him down to a southeast Las Vegas apartment, Robert Clark, a U.S. Marshals Service supervisory deputy, said at a news conference.

Advertisement

“Tonight, the fear that one man brought to the Philadelphia community comes to an end,” Clark said.

The Marshals Service determined Hughes had been a Las Vegas resident since February. He fled Pennsylvania on Aug. 19, Clark said, flying to Orlando and then to Las Vegas.

The next day, when the story of him terrorizing residents hit the news, Hughes moved to an apartment in southeast Las Vegas, where he “hunkered down” for five days, Clark said. Marshals started to surveil the apartment building Tuesday and, around 8 p.m., knocked on the apartment door, Clark said. Hughes came out and gave himself up, though he later tried to get out of his handcuffs and had to be subdued, Clark said.

“He was not a happy man being brought into custody,” Clark said.

More to Read

World & NationThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    For Homes Still Standing, Lead And Other Toxins Are Still A Concern

    The latest effort is coming from the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. They just announced a $3 million program in conjunction with some nonprofits groups to test and clean the soil at homes still standing in the areas impacted by the Eaton Fire.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement