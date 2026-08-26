U.S. declares drought disaster for parts of Puerto Rico as dry conditions persist

A fish carcass lies on the receded shoreline of the Carraizo reservoir amid an ongoing drought in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.

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The U.S. government announced a drought disaster on Wednesday for more than two dozen cities and towns in Puerto Rico as water woes deepen across the U.S. territory, with no relief in sight.

More than 33% of Puerto Rico is under extreme drought, and another 30% under a severe drought. July was the driest month on record for San Juan in more than 120 years and the second hottest for the island’s capital.

Gov. Jenniffer González said she had formally requested the declaration from the U.S. Department of Agriculture more than two weeks ago.

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“From the very beginning, we made clear the needs of our farmers,” she said.

The declaration covers 26 of Puerto Rico’s 78 municipalities, including Cabo Rojo, Ponce, Yauco, Aibonito and Lares.

The disaster declaration allows farmers and agricultural producers in those regions to access emergency loans.

“This is an important step,” said Puerto Rico Agriculture Secretary Irving Rodríguez. “We urge all producers affected by the drought to document their losses.”

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The persistent dry conditions have forced many farmers to halt production as early as May, said Fello Pérez, a Puerto Rico-based technical assistance provider for RAFI, a North Carolina-based nonprofit that serves small- to midscale farmers in the Southeast U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Pérez said in a phone interview that Puerto Rican farmers who work in hydroponics and grow vegetables in soil are among the most affected.

Those who cultivate fruits, including coffee, cacao, plantains, and bananas, have seen them fall green from the tree due to a lack of water.

“The harvest was ahead of schedule,” he said.

Those who breed animals are also affected because they haven’t been able to feed livestock. In a bid to make money, they were selling young bulls at rock-bottom prices, but no one was buying because of the ongoing drought, Pérez said.

Farmers have been losing money since May; one was even forced to resume work as a mechanic to make ends meet, he said.

Puerto Rico’s governor had declared a state of emergency in late July because of the persistent dry conditions and activated the National Guard to transport, distribute, and purify water.

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In early August, she announced water rationing measures in certain neighborhoods of San Juan and six other cities. More than 180,000 customers are without water for 48 hours at a time as part of a rotating schedule.

Large trucks are distributing water in those areas, with priority given to hospitals and residences for older people.

Meteorologists say the ongoing drought is the result of a natural warming cycle known as El Niño, which has also affected the neighboring U.S. Virgin Islands. The U.S. government declared a drought disaster earlier this month for St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix, which are under an extreme drought.

Dry conditions aside, Puerto Rico is also struggling with a lack of water blamed on crumbling infrastructure.

Thousands of Puerto Ricans were already experiencing water shortages and changes in pressure for up to a year.

The lack of water unrelated to the drought prompted San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero to sue the island’s Water and Sewer Authority in late May, with the governor acknowledging the agency’s infrastructure has lacked investment and maintenance for decades.

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Puerto Rico previously implemented water rationing measures in 2020 and in 2015, when some 400,000 utility customers received water only every third day.

Coto writes for the Associated Press.