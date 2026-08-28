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World & Nation

Oyo Nyimba, Ugandan ‘boy king’ who mesmerized world leaders, dies at 34

Uganda's King of the Tooro Kingdom, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, during his 18th birthday
Uganda’s King of the Tooro Kingdom, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, during his 18th birthday at Fort Portal, Uganda, Saturday, April 17, 2010 as he assumed the full duties of King of the Tooros.
(Marc Hofer / Associated Press)
By Rodney Muhumuza
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  • Oyo Nyimba, the king of Uganda’s Tooro Kingdom who took the throne as a toddler, has died at 34, leaving behind a prince heir whose identity remains undisclosed.
  • Coronated at age 3 after his father’s death, the curious boy king in colorful robes mesmerized world leaders and ruled through regents until assuming full authority at 18.
  • His death has stunned Ugandans and refocused attention on restored traditional kingdoms like Tooro, which hold no political power but serve as influential guardians of tribal culture.

KAMPALA, Uganda — Oyo Nyimba, a tribal monarch in Uganda who ascended his ancient throne as an infant and fascinated world leaders as a boy king, has died. He was 34.

The death of the king of Tooro was announced early on Friday by Prime Minister Calvin Rwomiire Akiiki.

“The continuity of the Crown is assured,” the Tooro premier’s statement said. “His Majesty leaves behind a Prince as his heir, whose identity will be formally revealed at the appropriate time, in accordance with the traditions and customs of Tooro Kingdom.”

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The death has shocked many Ugandans who didn’t know the king was being treated for an unknown illness abroad and tributes were issued Friday.

Tooro authorities had assured Ugandans that Oyo remained alive but in critical condition, forcing many Ugandans to suddenly come to terms with his death at a relatively young age.

“This is very difficult to comprehend,” Deputy Parliament Speaker Thomas Tayebwa said.

King Oyo, as he was best known, was coronated in 1995 at the age of 3 after his father’s death. He was a curious child in colorful robes and an object of adoration for his hundreds of thousands of subjects. At his coronation, he went through a series of tribal rituals and emerged as King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

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Oyo held the unofficial title of the world’s youngest king, a mesmerizing figure even for world leaders introduced to him at national events. He led his people via regents appointed by the kingdom until he came of age at 18.

Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi was one of those who befriended the Tooro royal family as if they were part of his extended family. Gadhafi made multiple trips to Uganda and supported Oyo and the queen mother for years before Gadhafi’s death in October 2011.

As he grew older, Oyo was known as a quiet man who protected his privacy. Still unmarried at his death, he was widely seen as Uganda’s most eligible bachelor. In September, the parliamentary speaker pledged to pay the bride price whenever Oyo determined to get married, to which the king in his throne smiled.

Tooro is one of the ancient kingdoms of Uganda. Banned after independence from British colonial rule by a republican president who said he wanted to unify the country, traditional kingdoms were restored in 1993. Although they have no political authority and are legally not allowed to engage in partisan politics, monarchs wield authority as guardians of tribal culture.

The seat of Oyo’s kingdom is a remote city in western Uganda near the Congo border. Oyo’s people are known as the Batooro.

Muhumuza writes for the Associated Press.

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