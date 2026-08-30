Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

Far-right British provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has been deported after his immigration arrest in U.S.

Milo Yiannopoulos
Activist Milo Yiannopoulos speaks during a rally outside a meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore in 2021.
(Julio Cortez / Ap Photo/julio Cortez)
By Dave Collins
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Yiannopoulos was deported from the United States after immigration authorities said he overstayed a visa he obtained in 2019 and skipped a key court hearing.
  • His removal comes amid President Trump’s intensified immigration crackdown, as Homeland Security touts deportations on social media and even advertises $3,000 payments and free flights for those who ‘self-deport.’

British far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos has been deported to the United Kingdom after his arrest by American immigration authorities.

The Department of Homeland Security said Saturday that Yiannopoulos was returned to his home country Friday after being accused of overstaying after entering the U.S. legally in May 2019. An immigration judge issued a final order of removal July 22 after he failed to show up for an immigration hearing, a Homeland Security spokesperson said.

Yiannopoulos was arrested Thursday at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Advertisement

“He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation’s laws,” a Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement.

Yiannopoulos and his representatives did not respond to requests for comment, and he has not posted on the social platform X since Thursday.

Yiannopoulos is a well-known champion of conservative causes and has frequently taken provocative public positions criticizing feminism, Islam and immigrants. He has been especially supportive of President Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement policy, aimed at people in the country illegally.

Advertisement

“Zero immigration for the next 20 years. No ifs, no buts,” Yiannopoulos said on X last year.

Yiannopoulos’ arrest and deportation come amid a nationwide uptick in detentions as part of Trump’s immigration crackdown.

In social media posts, the Department of Homeland Security touted Yiannopoulos’ arrest and posted a booking photo of him. It added that it encourages people in the country illegally to leave voluntarily, saying the U.S. offers “$3,000 and a free flight to self-deport.”

“We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return,” the department said.

Collins writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationPoliticsImmigration & the BorderTrump Administration

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    For Homes Still Standing, Lead And Other Toxins Are Still A Concern

    The latest effort is coming from the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. They just announced a $3 million program in conjunction with some nonprofits groups to test and clean the soil at homes still standing in the areas impacted by the Eaton Fire.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Can Offshore Wind Survive the Trump Administration?

    California once bet big on offshore wind to help power its clean-energy future, but the Trump administration is now paying developers billions to walk away from their projects. As California’s remaining offshore-wind leases hang in the balance, the state is fighting back in court.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement