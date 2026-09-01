Tropical Storm Edouard could reach hurricane strength as it approaches Texas and Louisiana

This satellite image shows Tropical Storm Edouard over the Gulf of Mexico, Tuesday.

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Rain fell across parts of Texas and Louisiana on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Edouard moved toward the Gulf Coast, bringing the possibility of flooding as it was expected to strengthen significantly and possibly reach hurricane force, the National Hurricane Center warned.

Forecasters expected the storm to to make landfall in Texas later on Tuesday and then rapidly weaken. In the meantime, several storms were brewing in the Pacific Ocean, including Lowell, which reached hurricane strength Tuesday morning.

Edouard was about 30 miles southeast of the Texas coastal city of Port Arthur, near the Louisiana border and close to the area where it was expected to make landfall.

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The hurricane center said Edouard was expected to dump 3 to 6 inches of rain along the Texas coast through east-central Texas, but some areas could see up to 9 inches. Southwestern Louisiana was expected to see lesser amounts.

Flash flooding was likely in low-lying and urban areas, the hurricane center said.

Storm heads toward Texas and Louisiana

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the biggest problem expected from the storm is flooding.

“This is our first big storm of the season, and I’ll tell you, Texas is prepared,” Orlando Alanis of the Texas Division of Emergency Management said during a news conference.

Crews worked Monday to clear dry vegetation that could ignite from a lightning strike and cause fast-spreading fires, Abbott said.

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A storm surge of 3 to 5 feet was possible along a stretch of coastline around the Texas-Louisiana border, the hurricane center said.

In Cameron, Louisiana, the winds had picked up and rain was coming through on and off Tuesday morning, said Connor Salvador, who owns an RV park there near the coast. “Nothing too crazy yet,” he said.

He said while there could be a “little bit” of flooding if they get a lot of rain, he wasn’t too worried about Edouard.

“We’re pretty used to all these types of storms that come through,” he said.

Several storms in the Pacific Ocean

Newly formed Hurricane Lowell in the Pacific Ocean was centered about 575 miles southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, on Tuesday morning. The storm’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 80 mph. Forecasters said swells from Lowell were likely to impact parts of Hawaii beginning Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Marie formed in the Pacific Ocean early Tuesday well offshore of southwest Mexico and wasn’t threatening land, the center said. The storm was about 400 miles southwest of Manzanillo with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving northwest. Forecasters said Marie was gradually strengthening and was expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night.

Elsewhere in the Pacific, Karina became a hurricane Sunday, fueled by warm waters far from any shore. It strengthened Monday into a powerful Category 4 storm but forecasters said Tuesday that it was expected to weaken. Forecasters said the storm centered 1,280 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico carried maximum sustained winds of 140 mph but wasn’t threatening land.

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Meanwhile, the remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly brought rain and thunderstorms to parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, the Turks & Caicos, and the Bahamas, the hurricane center said.

Stengle writes for the Associated Press.