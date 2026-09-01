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World & Nation

Woman killed in Times Square stabbing worked for Bank of America

Police officers on the scene after a woman brandishing two large knives was shot by officers in Times Square in New York
This image from video provided by WABC shows police officers on the scene after a woman brandishing two large knives was shot by officers in Times Square in New York on Monday.
(WABC-TV / Associated Press)
By Jennifer Peltz
0:00 0:00

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  • A 32-year-old Bank of America employee, Erin Piacenti, was fatally stabbed in a random daytime attack in Times Square, a few blocks from the bank’s Midtown office tower.
  • Police say the attacker, 49-year-old Queens resident Pamela Cisneros, who had prior mental-health-related encounters with police, stabbed Piacenti and a 68-year-old man before advancing on officers and being shot dead.
  • The stabbing unfolded next to a Times Square police station in one of New York’s busiest corridors, raising fresh questions about safety after another fatal stabbing there in May.

NEW YORK — The woman killed in a random stabbing in Times Square was a Bank of America employee, the bank confirmed Tuesday. Police identified her and the attacker, who was killed in a confrontation with officers shortly after the rampage.

The woman who died, Erin Piacenti, 32, was one of two people who were stabbed Monday afternoon in the tourist and theater hub, a few blocks from Bank of America’s office tower in New York.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague,” the bank said in a statement. The company didn’t immediately answer questions about the specifics of Piacenti’s work there.

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She had earned a law degree from Fordham Law School, graduating in 2021 alongside her husband, Frank Piacenti, according to the school. Fordham Law said in a statement it was heartbroken by her death.

Messages were left with possible phone numbers and contacts for her relatives.

The other victim was a 68-year-old man whose identity hasn’t been released. He was hospitalized, and no update on his condition was immediately available Tuesday.

Police identified the attacker Tuesday as Pamela Cisneros, 49, of Queens. Officers shot and killed her after the stabbing.

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Messages were left at phone numbers possibly connected to her. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch has said the woman had mental-health-related encounters with police in 2018 and 2019 but had no arrest record in New York City.

The attack took place in one of the busiest and most heavily policed areas in New York — next to a police station and just outside the building that hosts the city’s annual New Year’s Eve ball drop celebration. A man was fatally stabbed in the same area in May.

Cisneros pulled two knives from a shopping bag, stabbed the man, and then attacked Piacenti, Tisch said at a news conference Monday.

Bystander videos recorded police gathering around Cisneros as she held two large knives in front of her. Then, as they used a stun gun on her, she waved the knives and walked quickly toward the officers, the video showed.

Tisch said officers tried to persuade Cisneros to drop the knives for several minutes before they used the stun gun. She told them she wouldn’t drop anything and “would rather kill” the officers, according to Tisch.

Two officers then shot Cisneros, according to police.

Peltz writes for the Associated Press.

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