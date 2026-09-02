Deadlocked jury in Lindsay Clancy trial goes home after a fifth day without a verdict

Lindsay Clancy and attorney Kevin Reddington in court Wednesday in Plymouth, Mass. Jurors again couldn’t agree whether Clancy was criminally responsible for killing her three children in 2023.

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Jurors in the Lindsay Clancy trial went home without a verdict Wednesday following a fifth day of deliberations and twice saying they can’t agree whether the Massachusetts mother is criminally responsible for killing her three young children.

The jury will return again Thursday morning. The judge told them to keep deliberating Wednesday when they said for a second straight day that they were at an impasse — a sign there’s a growing chance of a hung jury and the trial ending without a resolution.

Clancy, a 36-year-old former labor and delivery nurse, doesn’t deny strangling her children in their home in 2023. But her attorney argues that postpartum psychosis led to her actions, while prosecutors say she knew what she was doing.

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“I know it’s been a long day,” Judge William Sullivan said, “so at this point, what I’m going to do is first off thank you for your time and commitment to this case. I’m going to ask you to come back tomorrow morning.”

Clancy stared at the jury with no expression when Sullivan earlier explained to the courtroom that the jurors were at a standstill.

Judge tells jury to keep trying for verdict

Sullivan told the jurors not to abandon their convictions just to reach a verdict, but urged them to seriously consider opposing views and reassess their positions if appropriate.

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No one knows, he said, whether another jury would be “more intelligent, more impartial or more competent to decide it than you are.”

Elyse Hershon, a Boston criminal defense attorney and legal analyst, said “the next time they say they are deadlocked or unagreed — that is usually the mistrial call.”

What happens if there’s a mistrial

Clancy’s livestreamed trial has generated intense interest, with reporters and spectators packing the courtroom. The case also has sparked deep public divisions over her culpability and the issues around maternal mental health after childbirth.

Jurors have heard testimony from relatives and doctors about how Clancy’s mental health declined in the months before the killings and how her treatment included several medications and a short stay in a psychiatric hospital. Medical experts hired by the prosecution and the defense reached sharply different conclusions about her psychiatric state when she killed Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy, ages 5, 3 and 8 months.

If jurors ultimately can’t agree on a verdict, the judge could declare a mistrial. Prosecutors then would have to decide whether to put Clancy on trial again, drop the charges or try to negotiate a plea deal with her lawyer.

If the jury decides Clancy was criminally responsible for her actions, it could convict her of either murder or manslaughter. If she is acquitted, a judge still could order her confined to a mental health facility if an evaluation determines that she poses a danger to the public.

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After court ended Tuesday, Clancy’s attorney said it was a good sign that the jury kept working.

“The fact that they have not said that they’re done is very, very heartening,” Kevin Reddington said. “Obviously, they’re working very hard.”

What happened on the day of the killings

Clancy strangled the children with exercise bands in their home’s basement, then jumped from a second-floor window. She remains paralyzed from the waist down. Her lawyers say she heard a voice telling her to kill the children so she could end her own life and had bipolar disorder and postpartum psychosis, a rare mental illness that can follow childbirth.

The prosecution argues she deliberately sent her then-husband on errands to get him out of the house, and prosecutors have questioned the seriousness of her suicide attempt. Patrick Clancy has said in interviews that he forgives his ex-wife, whom he views as ill rather than evil.

Woman arrested outside court

The jurors resumed deliberations Wednesday after the judge questioned them one by one following the arrest a day earlier of a Massachusetts woman. She’s accused of filming them as they left the courthouse.

Dawn Light, 56, was arraigned on an intimidation charge Wednesday at the same courthouse in Plymouth, south of Boston. Surrounded by reporters while going to her car, she was asked why she filmed outside the courthouse.

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“To see Lindsay. And I did see her. She was getting picked up by the van,” Light said.

Light’s attorney, Jennifer White, called it a “misunderstanding” and said Light, a retired nurse from Sutton, was only trying to take a photo of Clancy and “not interact with the jurors.”

Light described herself as a “crime junkie” and Clancy supporter in an interview with Hearst Connecticut Media Group.

A not-guilty plea was entered on her behalf, and she was ordered to stay away from the court, the jurors and any witnesses.

Judge warns spectators about filming

Sullivan opened Wednesday’s proceedings with a warning to the courtroom about following his orders against filming, following, contacting or tampering with jurors.

Clancy’s lawyer told the Associated Press that the judge called jurors up one by one to ask them if there was anything they saw that would affect their ability to be impartial.

Casey and Willingham write for the Associated Press. AP writer Dave Collins in Hartford, Conn., contributed to this report