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Dozens die in Nigeria oil theft attempt after inhaling toxic fumes

An oil spill is visible within the Niger Delta in Ogboinbiri, Nigeria, on Dec. 11, 2024
An oil spill is visible within the Niger Delta in Ogboinbiri, Nigeria, on Dec. 11, 2024.
(Sunday Alamba / Ap Photo/sunday Alamba)
By Dyepkazah Shibayan
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ABUJA, Nigeria — An attempt to steal oil from a loading vessel in Nigeria’s oil-producing Rivers state left at least 37 people dead, most of them from inhaling toxic fumes, an advocacy group said Friday.

The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Center said the victims were simultaneously siphoning crude products into their boats from an “illegal tapping point” on Thursday. It caused them to inhale toxic fumes at high pressure, it said. Many are still missing, according to the report, quoting a network of volunteers.

The Nigerian police confirmed the incident on Friday but gave no death toll and said an investigation was underway.

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“The Rivers State Police Command can confirm the deaths. The victims were allegedly attempting to steal crude oil,” Blessing Agabe, Rivers State police spokesperson, said.

Oil theft is common in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, Africa’s biggest oil producer, where decades of oil exploration have led to high levels of poverty and environmental degradation.

The Nigerian government said oil theft causes several billion dollars in losses annually and has been clamping down on the practice.

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Shibayan writes for the Associated Press.

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