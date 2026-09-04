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World & Nation

Internal watchdog report: Former Labor Secretary oversaw hostile work environment, misused funds

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer listens as President Trump speaks
Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer listens as President Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Oct. 16, 2025, in Washington.
(Alex Brandon / Ap Photo/alex Brandon)
By Jill Colvin
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  • Internal Labor Department watchdog finds former Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer fostered a “toxic, intimidating and humiliating” workplace, documenting widespread misconduct and policy violations during her turbulent tenure in the nation’s top labor job.
  • Investigators detail allegations she pursued an inappropriate relationship with a security agent, mixed personal and official travel, violated alcohol rules, and had staff run personal errands and mishandle gifts reporting.
  • The inspector general’s report draws on interviews with more than 50 employees and hundreds of documents, emerging months after Chavez-DeRemer’s resignation; she has not responded publicly to the findings.

NEW YORK — Former Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer oversaw a “toxic, intimidating and humiliating” work environment and engaged in numerous violations of department policy, according to a new report from the department’s Office of Inspector General.

The report includes allegations that Chavez-DeRemer “engaged in an inappropriate relationship” with a member of her security detail and violated travel regulations by combining personal and official travel. It also accuses her of violating the department’s alcohol policies, directing staff to perform personal tasks on official time, and failing to report gifts through appropriate channels.

Among the allegations are accusations that senior staff berated employees in front of colleagues and made staffing decisions based on physical appearance rather than professional qualifications.

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In one incident, during a personal trip to Oregon, Chavez-DeRemer allegedly stopped at a strip club featuring partially nude dancers and directed her limousine driver to give money to a performer, the report said.

The report says it was based on interviews with 53 current and former labor department staffers and one employee from another federal agency, as well as a review of more than 500 documents, images and videos.

Chavez-DeRemer, who resigned earlier this year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to an email listed on her Facebook page.

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Colvin writes for the Associated Press.

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