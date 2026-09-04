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Rescuers pull 2 trapped workers from a hydropower tunnel 9 days after Nepal floods

Soldiers rescue a worker from a tunnel
Soldiers rescue a worker from a tunnel during an ongoing operation at the Trishuli-3A hydropower project in Nepal’s Rasuwa district, Friday.
(Nepal Army via Associated Press)
By Shristi Kafle and Sheikh Saaliq
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  • Nine days after catastrophic floods, rescuers in Nepal pulled two mud-covered hydropower workers alive from a submerged tunnel, a rare breakthrough in a perilous underground search still racing against time.
  • Officials say roughly 900 hydropower workers remain missing across 12 projects, with about 500 feared trapped in tunnels, including more than 100 in the ravaged Trishuli 3A plant alone.
  • The Aug. 26 floods, likely triggered by a glacier collapse, have killed at least 1,287 people, left over 5,000 missing and caused an estimated $2.5 billion in damage across Nepal and Tibet.

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Rescuers in Nepal pulled two workers alive from an underground tunnel at a hydropower plant Friday, raising hopes of reaching dozens of others believed to be trapped nine days after deadly floods swept away villages and submerged the Himalayan region in mud and debris.

Search teams first heard voices from inside the tunnel in the morning, allowing them to locate the two men, Nepalese lawmaker Shri Ram Neupane said. Images showed a rescuer carrying one of the workers, covered in mud, on his back, while soldiers on either side helped.

One of those rescued said more people are alive inside the tunnel, according to army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Raja Ram Basnet, and the search is ongoing.

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“I can’t explain what we are feeling at the moment. We are just grateful to god,” Amir Maharjan, the brother of one of those rescued, told The Associated Press.

Basnet confirmed the first trapped worker’s rescue, and Neupane posted about the second on his Facebook page shortly after.

Both men were flown to a hospital in Kathmandu, and Maharjan said his family was on its way there. One of the survivors was in critical condition, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

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Officials identified the men as a mechanical foreman and a mechanical supervisor. They were rescued from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A plant.

About 900 workers are missing from 12 hydropower projects in Nepal, with roughly 500 believed to be trapped in various tunnels, according to authorities.

About 115 are believed trapped in the tunnel at Trishuli 3A alone, according to the Independent Power Producers Association of Nepal.

Nepal’s Communication Minister Bikram Timilsina wrote on his Facebook page that officials “are waiting for the rescue of more and more people.”

At least 1,287 people were killed in the Aug. 26 floods, likely caused by a glacier collapse, and more than 5,000 remain missing, according to Nepal’s disaster management agency. China said Friday 31 people were killed and 531 were missing on the Tibet side of the border, according to Chinese official news agency Xinhua.

Nepal’s disaster agency estimated Friday that flooding caused at least $2.5 billion in damage to infrastructure and property.

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Kafle and Saaliq write for the Associated Press. Saaliq reported from New Delhi. AP journalist Kanis Leung in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

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