Indonesia cancels flights at Jakarta airport as Anak Krakatau volcano erupts

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Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano erupted early Sunday, prompting the cancellation of all flights at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport as volcanic ash drifted across parts of western Indonesia.

Indonesia’s Geological Agency said the volcanic island located in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait between the main Java and Sumatra islands had showed signs of activity since Friday before erupting for 30 seconds at 3:53 a.m. Sunday. The agency’s closed-circuit camera showed lava flares at the mountain.

There were no casualties reported and no evacuation order was issued. The nearest settlement is more than 10 miles away. But the agency warned residents and visitors to stay at least two miles away from the volcano’s active crater.

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Volcanic ash spread across parts of the capital, Jakarta, and Lampung province on the southern tip of Sumatra island, said Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.

“Due to increased activity from the Mount Anak Krakatau eruption, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport has temporarily suspended flight operations from 5:30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.,” the airport said in a travel advisory early Sunday.

Passengers at the country’s busiest airport sought refunds and reclaimed checked baggage as departure boards displayed a growing list of canceled flights.

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Indonesia’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation said it was closely monitoring the eruption’s effect on air travel and coordinating with airlines, airport operators, air navigation services and the meteorology agency. It said 170 aircraft parked overnight at Soekarno-Hatta remained on airport aprons.

The closure had affected 209 flight movements and about 22,800 passengers Sunday, including on the busy domestic route to Makassar in South Sulawesi, while Singapore was the international destination with the highest number of disrupted flights.

Other international flight disruptions including cancellations, delays and rescheduled services involved Hong Kong, Sydney, Amsterdam and Seoul, as well as Doha, the Qatari capital, and the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur. Domestic flights to Lampung, Bali and Surabaya also were canceled or diverted.

“Safety remains our top priority in every operational decision,” Lukman F. Laisa, the Ministry of Transportation director general of civil aviation, said in a statement.

He warned that flight schedules could face cascading disruptions affecting aircraft rotations, fleet availability and terminal capacity as airlines work to restore operations.

Authorities urged travelers to check with airlines for the latest flight information and advised passengers to temporarily avoid the airport unless necessary.

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Indonesia’s volcanology agency and the Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Center in Australia identified two ash clouds using satellite imagery.

One plume rose to an altitude of 20,000 feet while drifting northeast, affecting parts of Jakarta, Banten, West Java and surrounding waters.

A second cloud reached 50,000 feet and was moving to the west and northwest, covering parts of Banten, Lampung and Bengkulu provinces, the southern Sunda Strait and sections of the Indian Ocean west of Sumatra.

Anak Krakatau, which means “child of Krakatau,” is the offspring of the famous Krakatau, whose monumental 1883 eruption triggered a period of global cooling.

The eruption caused a tsunami in 2018 that killed at least 430 people in Sumatra and Java. Researchers believe volcanic activity triggered an underwater landslide and caused a large chunk of Anak Krakatau’s southwest slope to collapse and displace a large volume of water.

The volcano has been rated at an alert status of 3 on a scale of 4, and has remained in place since. Scientists said Anak Krakatau island is now only about a quarter of its original size.

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Syuflana and Karmini write for the Associated Press. AP journalists Edna Tarigan and Dita Alangkara in Jakarta contributed to this report.