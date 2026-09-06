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World & Nation

Amazon cargo plane overruns Miami airport runway, sending up billowing smoke

The Amazon logo on the exterior of a building
An Amazon building is pictured in Schoenefeld, Germany, near Berlin.
(Michael Sohn / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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  • An Amazon Prime Air cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport, struck several vehicles and erupted in flames, sending thick black smoke over one of the nation’s busiest hubs.
  • More than 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the crash. Crews worked to extinguish the flames and assess patients. Officials had not yet released information on injuries or deaths.

MIAMI — An Amazon cargo plane barreled off a runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday, striking several vehicles and bursting into flames in a crash that sent thick black smoke billowing into the sky and forced the closure of all runways at one of the nation’s busiest airports.

More than 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the crash, arriving to find the aircraft on fire as crews worked to extinguish the flames and assess patients. Officials had not yet released information on injuries or deaths.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft overran the runway around 2 p.m. after arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the plane struck several vehicles after leaving the runway.

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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the FAA was sending investigators and issued a full ground stop at Miami International as emergency crews responded.

The Prime Air plane came to rest beside a roadway, with two semitrucks parked nearby, according to images from the scene. The aircraft appeared to be resting on its belly and was largely intact despite the fire.

All runways and taxiways were closed, an airport spokesperson said. About 250 flights were delayed at the airport as of late Sunday afternoon, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions.

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The FAA warned that delays were likely to persist even after the airport reopened, with arrivals and departures expected to resume at a reduced rate.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was “gathering information” about the crash.

Amazon did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

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