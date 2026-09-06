Former Cuban President Raúl Castro reappears after public absence, attending a military event

Cuban leader Raul Castro attends the gala marking the 100th anniversary of his brother Fidel Castro’s birth at the Karl Marx theater in Havana on Aug. 13.

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Former Cuban President Raúl Castro reappeared in public at a military event that celebrated the anniversary of an army branch responsible for protecting its top leaders.

Cuban state television aired more than 10 minutes of video Saturday night that showed Castro, 95, in his traditional olive-green military uniform, alongside his bodyguard and grandson, Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro. The former leader’s last public appearance was on Aug. 13.

The broadcast also reported that Castro’s grandson had participated earlier this year in talks with the United States, which has imposed an oil and financial blockade on the island nation since January. The talks have since halted, while sanctions have increased in recent months.

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Authorities from both nations have acknowledged that talks took place following the energy blockade, but there is neither an agenda nor any leaked details regarding these conversations.

The former president, who no longer holds any formal position in government or in Cuba’s Communist Party, rarely appears in public. Rumors regarding his health have recently circulated, even more so since his first absence in decades from a July rally marking the anniversary of the Cuban Revolution’s biggest celebration.

In June, the U.S. Department of Justice filed murder charges against the veteran leader in connection with the 1996 downing of light aircraft that belonged to an anti-Castro organization. The planes had entered Cuban airspace as part of a campaign to tighten various sanctions and apply pressure for change in the Cuban political system.

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Cuban TV on Saturday showed Castro walking alongside high-ranking military officials and taking a seat in the front row of an indoor venue. He stood up on several occasions to receive a commemorative certificate and greet attendees.

“It is an honor to participate alongside Army Gen. (Raúl Castro) in the ceremony marking the 65th anniversary of the Personal Security Directorate. An agency with origins dating back well before September 6, 1961, to the days of the revolutionary struggle led by the commander in chief [Fidel Castro],” President Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote on X on Sunday morning.

His post included several photos from the event showing him together with Raúl Castro.

The U.S. energy blockade has exacerbated a five-year crisis and had a significant impact on the Caribbean nation’s population and economy, including blackouts lasting more than 30 hours.

Rodriguez writes for the Associated Press.