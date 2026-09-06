Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

Former Cuban President Raúl Castro reappears after public absence, attending a military event

Cuban leader Raul Castro attends the gala marking the 100th anniversary of his brother Fidel Castro's birth.
Cuban leader Raul Castro attends the gala marking the 100th anniversary of his brother Fidel Castro’s birth at the Karl Marx theater in Havana on Aug. 13.
(Yamil Lage / AFP via Getty Images)
By Andrea Rodriguez
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Raúl Castro, 95, resurfaced in full military dress at a Havana ceremony marking the 65th anniversary of Cuba’s elite personal security directorate, after swirling rumors about his health.
  • State television devoted more than 10 minutes to video of the retired leader, who no longer holds formal office, appearing alongside his grandson and President Miguel Díaz-Canel.
  • His appearance comes amid heightened U.S.-Cuba tensions: halted bilateral talks, a tightening oil and financial blockade and recent U.S. murder charges against Castro over a 1996 aircraft downing.

HAVANA — Former Cuban President Raúl Castro reappeared in public at a military event that celebrated the anniversary of an army branch responsible for protecting its top leaders.

Cuban state television aired more than 10 minutes of video Saturday night that showed Castro, 95, in his traditional olive-green military uniform, alongside his bodyguard and grandson, Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro. The former leader’s last public appearance was on Aug. 13.

The broadcast also reported that Castro’s grandson had participated earlier this year in talks with the United States, which has imposed an oil and financial blockade on the island nation since January. The talks have since halted, while sanctions have increased in recent months.

Advertisement

Authorities from both nations have acknowledged that talks took place following the energy blockade, but there is neither an agenda nor any leaked details regarding these conversations.

The former president, who no longer holds any formal position in government or in Cuba’s Communist Party, rarely appears in public. Rumors regarding his health have recently circulated, even more so since his first absence in decades from a July rally marking the anniversary of the Cuban Revolution’s biggest celebration.

In June, the U.S. Department of Justice filed murder charges against the veteran leader in connection with the 1996 downing of light aircraft that belonged to an anti-Castro organization. The planes had entered Cuban airspace as part of a campaign to tighten various sanctions and apply pressure for change in the Cuban political system.

Advertisement

Cuban TV on Saturday showed Castro walking alongside high-ranking military officials and taking a seat in the front row of an indoor venue. He stood up on several occasions to receive a commemorative certificate and greet attendees.

“It is an honor to participate alongside Army Gen. (Raúl Castro) in the ceremony marking the 65th anniversary of the Personal Security Directorate. An agency with origins dating back well before September 6, 1961, to the days of the revolutionary struggle led by the commander in chief [Fidel Castro],” President Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote on X on Sunday morning.

His post included several photos from the event showing him together with Raúl Castro.

The U.S. energy blockade has exacerbated a five-year crisis and had a significant impact on the Caribbean nation’s population and economy, including blackouts lasting more than 30 hours.

Rodriguez writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationMexico & the Americas

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Update: Rebuilding Is Underway On West Poppyfields Drive

    In this episode, we bring you the update on how an Altadena resident and her neighborhood are coming along, plus a re-run of the two-part series we did on the Poppyfields people back in June.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Can Offshore Wind Survive the Trump Administration?

    California once bet big on offshore wind to help power its clean-energy future, but the Trump administration is now paying developers billions to walk away from their projects. As California’s remaining offshore-wind leases hang in the balance, the state is fighting back in court.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement