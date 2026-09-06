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World & Nation

Mudslide death toll in China rises to 3 after heavy rain from Typhoon Saudel

Rescue workers in orange suits and hard hats work in the dirt with trees behind
Rescuers search for survivors after a mudslide in Mingkeng village in Suichuan county, in China’s eastern province of Jiangxi, on Sunday.
(Wan Xiang / Xinhua / AP )
Associated Press
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  • At least three people are dead and nine are missing after a mudslide in Jiangxi province, where days of torrential rain from Typhoon Saudel forced thousands to flee.
  • The slide ripped through a village in Suichuan county, destroying or damaging a dozen homes.

BEIJING — The death toll from a mudslide in eastern China rose to three Sunday, after days of torrential rain brought by Typhoon Saudel. Nine others were still missing.

The mudslide hit part of a village in Suichuan county in Jiangxi province early Saturday, damaging a dozen houses. Rescuers found two people dead Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. More than 5,300 people in the county were relocated to safer places. A third death related to the typhoon was reported Saturday.

Separately, CCTV reported that two people were killed in Hunan province in south-central China following downpours brought by the typhoon. The report didn’t specify the cause of the deaths, but said that the rain triggered landslides and other disasters.

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Saudel made two landfalls in Zhejiang province on Aug. 28 and made a third landfall as a tropical storm in Fujian province on Thursday, Chinese official news agency Xinhua reported. Both provinces neighbor Jiangxi.

Xinhua also reported Sunday that a person was killed after a landslide struck another village in Jiangxi a day before, but it didn’t specify whether Saudel triggered it.

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