Albanian protests against Kushner-linked coastal development turn violent on 100th day

A woman draped in an Albanian flag clashes with police officers during ongoing demonstrations against plans for a luxury resort in a protected coastal area linked to Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, in Tirana, Albania, on Tuesday.

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Police in Albania clashed with protesters and blocked them from reaching parliament late Tuesday in the latest rally against a luxury development linked to President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Protesters staged the marches after parliament resumed following a summer recess and as the demonstrations marked their 100th day. They challenged a police cordon in the center of Albania’s capital, Tirana, pelting officers in riot gear with eggs and tomatoes.

Dubbed the “flamingo revolution” for the protesters’ signs showing the pink bird that could be harmed, the anti-government protests have rocked Albania. They aim to stop the massive coastal development that critics say would cause environmental damage and limit public access to the coast.

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Occurring nightly in the Albanian capital, the protests initially focused only on the development but have grown into a major challenge to the country’s long-ruling Socialist government.

Prime Minister Edi Rama — a target of the demonstrations — strongly supports the investment project, arguing that it would help modernize a country that spent decades in communist isolation.

Demonstrators chanted “Arrest Rama!” during the clashes, as police escorted lawmakers to and from the parliament building.

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Several protesters were detained, but it was not immediately clear whether any arrests had been made.