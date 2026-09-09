Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

A journalist is named king of a Ugandan monarchy that just lost its onetime ‘boy king’

Uganda's King of the Tooro Kingdom, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, during his 18th birthday
King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, during his 18th birthday at Fort Portal, Uganda, April 17, 2010, as he assumed the full duties of King of the Tooros in Uganda.
(Marc Hofer / Associated Press)
By Rodney Muhumuza
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • A television news anchor, Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, has been chosen to lead Uganda’s Tooro Kingdom after the cancer death of its 34-year-old “boy king,” Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.
  • The royal selection committee bypassed an alleged heir born out of wedlock, fueling a bitter family dispute and warnings that naming an adult broadcaster could spark legal and political challenges.
  • Oyo, crowned at age 3 and celebrated worldwide as a child monarch, is being mourned by tens of thousands in a remote border city, underscoring the enduring influence of Uganda’s traditional kingdoms.

KAMPALA, Uganda — A news anchor was unexpectedly named the next monarch of Uganda’s Tooro Kingdom on Wednesday following the death last month of a 34-year-old monarch once known as the “boy king” because of his ascension to the throne as an infant.

A selection committee for Tooro announced the choice of Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma as crown prince following a search. A cousin of the late king, Kijanangoma is a news anchor and editor with state broadcaster Uganda Broadcasting Corporation.

He is likely to be crowned this week to succeed Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who will be buried on Saturday in a funeral expected to be attended by tens of thousands of mourners in a remote city near the Congo border. King Oyo was unmarried at the time of his death from cancer. The event saddened many who had watched him grow from infancy and become a beloved leader for his ancient kingdom.

Advertisement

Tooro is one of five traditional kingdoms recognized by Uganda’s government, though it doesn’t have any formal sovereignty.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni had asserted that Oyo left a young heir born out of wedlock, but Tooro’s committee looked beyond that in picking Kijanangoma.

The choice of Kijanangoma, who is known as a down-to-earth broadcaster, was likely aimed at appealing to traditionalists seeking continuity and those against having another child on the throne.

Advertisement

But it could also prove controversial and provoke a legal challenge if Oyo’s devotees feel alienated by the decision.

The choice was immediately rejected by his closest relative. “We are just very disappointed,” said Ruth Komuntale, Oyo’s sister, speaking to local broadcaster NBS. “Honestly, to me it’s very dramatic, trying to bring division and turmoil.” She said Oyo’s written will “clearly stated” that he left behind an heir to his throne.

Oyo was coronated in 1995 at the age of 3 after his father’s death. He was a curious child in colorful robes and an object of adoration for his hundreds of thousands of subjects.

At his coronation, he went through a series of tribal rituals and was led into the royal cemetery to perform the coming-of-age ritual: successfully tossing nine coffee beans into his father’s tomb.

Oyo immediately held the unofficial title of the world’s youngest king, a mesmerizing figure even for world leaders introduced to him at national events, including South Africa’s Nelson Mandela. The kid was guided by regents appointed by the kingdom until he became an adult at 18.

Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi befriended the Tooro royal family as if they were part of his extended family. Gadhafi made multiple trips to Uganda and supported Oyo and the queen mother for years before his death in October 2011.

Advertisement

Uganda’s traditional kingdoms were banned after independence from British colonial rule by a republican president who said he wanted to unify the country, but they were restored in 1993. Although they have no political authority and are legally not allowed to engage in partisan politics, monarchs wield authority as guardians of tribal culture.

Muhumuza writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Update: Rebuilding Is Underway On West Poppyfields Drive

    In this episode, we bring you the update on how an Altadena resident and her neighborhood are coming along, plus a re-run of the two-part series we did on the Poppyfields people back in June.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Can Offshore Wind Survive the Trump Administration?

    California once bet big on offshore wind to help power its clean-energy future, but the Trump administration is now paying developers billions to walk away from their projects. As California’s remaining offshore-wind leases hang in the balance, the state is fighting back in court.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement