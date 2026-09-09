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World & Nation

Trump gave $45,000 holiday gifts to Natalie Harp and two other White House aides

White House aide Natalie Harp is pictured using a cellphone
White House aide Natalie Harp is pictured using a cellphone as President Trump speaks in the Oval Office on Aug. 31.
(Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
By Aamer Madhani
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  • President Trump gave three close White House aides $45,000 each and a fourth $20,000 as holiday cash gifts, newly disclosed on staffers’ annual financial reports.
  • Aides Natalie Harp, Margo Martin and Chamberlain Harris each earn $150,000 a year, while Walt Nauta makes $175,000, placing the gifts at roughly one-third of their salaries.
  • The White House says Trump’s longstanding Christmas gifting tradition is legally permissible, even as the disclosures revive scrutiny of his inner circle and past legal troubles around classified documents.

WASHINGTON — President Trump gave sizable holiday gifts to four White House aides, according to new financial disclosures released by the administration.

The gifts of $45,000 each to executive assistant Natalie Harp, communications advisor Margo Martin, and deputy director of Oval Office operations Chamberlain Harris as well as a $20,000 gift for director of Oval Office operations Walt Nauta were noted in the staffers’ annual financial disclosure forms that were published by the administration last week. Harp, Martin and Harris make $150,000 annually and Nauta is paid $175,000 a year, according to the White House’s salary disclosure report to Congress.

A White House official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Trump “has a long-standing practice of giving Christmas gifts to people in his orbit, including at times employees and aides, both in government and in his time in the private sector.”

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The official did not say if any other staffers were given similar gifts from the president but added that the cash gifts were not related to the “individuals’ official government duties, and therefore are entirely permissible under relevant legal and ethical standards.”

The disclosures of the gifts were first reported earlier on Tuesday by the Washington Post.

Harp is a constant presence by Trump’s side and is known for carrying a portable printer with her so she can print out favorable media coverage and social media posts for the president, who prefers reading important information on paper rather than on a screen.

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Martin has been working for Trump since his first go-around in the White House. She started in the first term as a White House press assistant and followed the president to Palm Beach, Fla., to help run his media operations after he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden. She returned to the White House with Trump after his 2024 victory.

Earlier this year, Trump appointed Harris to serve on the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, which has oversight over the president’s White House ballroom project.

Nauta, who previously served as a valet to Trump, and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira were charged in 2023 with conspiring with Trump to obstruct an FBI investigation into classified documents that the Republican took with him when he left the White House after his first term.

The charges were dismissed in 2024.

Madhani writes for the Associated Press.

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