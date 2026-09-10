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World & Nation

Algeria severs diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates, state media reports

Algeria's flags fly in Algiers
Algeria’s flags fly Wednesday, April 16, 2025 in Algiers.
(Fateh Guidoum / Associated Press)
Associated Press

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algeria announced Thursday that it’s severing diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates, in a Foreign Ministry statement reported by state media.

The media reports gave no single or specific reason for the decision but said the statement cited alleged “provocative and hostile actions” by the Gulf state and “regrettable and unjustified behavior.”

“Having exhausted all the ways for preserving the bilateral relations, the Algerian government has decided, today, to sever diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates,” the statement said, according to the official APS news agency.

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The ministry statement was also read out on public television.

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