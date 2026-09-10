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Switzerland publishes a 200-page dossier on Nazi war criminal Mengele nicknamed “Angel of Death”

In this Dec. 7, 2016 photo, a forensic doctor shows the skull of Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele in Sao Paulo, Brazil
In this Saturday, Dec. 7, 2016 photo, forensic doctor Daniel Munoz shows the skull of Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, at the school of medicine of Sao Paulo University in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
(Andre Penner / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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BERLIN — The Swiss federal intelligence service on Thursday published a 200-page dossier on the notorious Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, the German doctor known as the “Angel of Death” for conducting horrific medical experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz.

During World War II, Mengele served at the Auschwitz extermination camp in Nazi-occupied Poland, where about 1.1 million people were killed, approximately 1 million of them Jews. He became infamous for carrying out brutal medical experiments on inmates, including children, under the guise of scientific research.

After the war, Mengele obtained a Red Cross travel document under a false identity, allowing him to leave Europe. Like many former Nazi officials, he spent years in hiding in Latin America while being pursued internationally for his crimes. He died in 1979 after drowning off the coast of São Paulo state in Brazil.

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The documents released by Swiss authorities include material provided to police suggesting that Mengele may have returned to Switzerland after initially fleeing Germany, or may have been planning to enter the country under a false name, according to the German news agency dpa.

Historians seeking to establish whether Mengele spent time in Switzerland while being pursued as a war criminal, without Swiss authorities catching him, had long sought access to the files.

Swiss authorities had maintained that the documents should remain sealed until 2071 on security grounds and to protect individuals named in them.

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Historian Gérard Wettstein successfully challenged those restrictions before the Federal Administrative Court, leading to the online publication. Some sections have been redacted to protect sources and the personal data of third parties, authorities said.

The dossier was compiled by the police service of the federal prosecutor’s office, a predecessor of Switzerland’s federal intelligence services, and transferred to the Federal Archives in 2001.

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