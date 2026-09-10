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World & Nation

U.S. Supreme Court throws out Missouri congressional maps backed by President Trump

People opposed to a congressional redistricting plan rally outside the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo.
People opposed to a congressional redistricting plan rally outside the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026.
(David A. Lieb / Associated Press)
By David A. Lieb

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Supreme Court again rejected a push to use Missouri congressional maps backed by President Donald Trump on Thursday, a loss for Republicans trying to maintain control of the House in the fast-approaching midterm elections.

The decision appears to clear the way for use of the old maps.

It comes after a pitched court battle shortly before ballots begin going out for the pivotal November elections. The maps were drawn to help Republicans gain an additional U.S. House seat.

It’s the second time the high court has refused to intervene to keep the Trump-backed maps in place.

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Lieb writes for the Associated Press.

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