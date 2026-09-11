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World & Nation

6 Nigerians being extradited to U.S. for swindling women out of $6M in romance scams

An FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the field office in Portland, Ore.
An FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the field office in Portland, Ore., Jan. 16, 2025.
(Jenny Kane / Associated Press)
By Mogomotsi Magome
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  • Six Nigerian men accused of orchestrating online romance scams that defrauded more than 100 U.S. women of over $6 million are being extradited from Cape Town to face charges.
  • Authorities say the suspects belong to Black Axe, a Nigerian crime syndicate Interpol links to global cyber fraud, and will be handed to FBI and Secret Service agents.
  • The case is part of a wider Interpol crackdown on West African fraud networks, including South African raids that netted 39 suspects, seized millions and targeted retirees across English-speaking countries.

JOHANNESBURG — Six Nigerian nationals linked to an organized criminal network that allegedly swindled American women out of over $6 million through online romance scams will be extradited to the United States on Friday, South African police said.

The men, who were arrested in the South African city of Cape Town in 2021, are set to be handed over to officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Friday and transported to the U.S. to face wire fraud and money laundering charges.

They are accused of belonging to a criminal network known as the Black Axe, which Interpol describes as being part of criminal groups responsible for a significant share of the world’s cyber-enabled financial fraud, typically through romance scams, cryptocurrency and investment scams.

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According to South African police, the men are alleged to have targeted more than 100 women in the U.S., defrauding them of more than $6 million through online romance or love scams.

Among the alleged victims were pensioners and businesspeople who were reportedly targeted through sophisticated online relationships.

“Through the coordination of Interpol South Africa, the six will today be transported from a correctional facility in Cape Town to Cape Town International Airport, where they will be handed over to officials from the FBI and the United States Secret Service, who arrived in South Africa this morning,” said police spokesperson Katlego Mogale.

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A recent operation by Interpol targeting West African organized crime groups led to the arrest of 58 people and the identification of 263 suspects linked to various criminal networks involved in similar crimes, the multinational police body said last month.

The operation aimed to disrupt money laundering, identify high-value targets, seize assets and support arrests and prosecution.

In South Africa, authorities raided seven locations in the city of Johannesburg linked to a syndicate that ran romance and investment scams targeting retirees in English-speaking countries.

In that operation in South Africa, police arrested 39 people, seized $2.67 million and froze more than 250 bank accounts, Interpol said.

Magome writes for the Associated Press.

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