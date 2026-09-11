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CIA releases dozens of presidential daily briefs on Bin Laden and Al Qaeda before Sept. 11

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and other officials watch as the flag is unfurled at the Pentagon
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, and other officials watch as the flag is unfurled at the Pentagon on Friday in Arlington, Va.
(Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press)
By Meg Kinnard
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Several dozen presidential briefing documents declassified Friday, the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, detail intelligence government officials had gathered about Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda leading up to the hijackings that killed nearly 3,000 people and upended American national security.

The documents illustrate security analysts’ tracking of Bin Laden’s movements and support system, as well as concerns about possible threats to U.S. targets.

Proclaiming “an act of exceptional transparency,” CIA Director John Ratcliffe said the documents were the agency’s single largest release of declassified presidential daily briefs — the highly classified briefing prepared by the nation’s intelligence community for the government’s most senior leaders.

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The documents range from a February 1998 file — prepared for then-President Clinton — titled “Terrorists seeking WMD capability” and mentioning “bin Ladin and other Islamic extremists” to a Sept. 12, 2001, report in which a source indicated the attacks had been planned for two years and had also targeted the U.S. Capitol.

Another, from just weeks before the attacks, details how Al Qaeda’s “flexible operational decision making and broad definition of acceptable targets enable the group to adjust plans to changing conditions.”

Asked for comment on the release, the White House noted the release of another batch of documents by the National Archives, also Friday. That batch, including interviews with national security officials in the Clinton and Bush administrations, was a product of the commission that probed the attacks from 2002 to 2004.

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Kinnard writes for the Associated Press.

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