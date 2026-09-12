Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

Rescuers pull more bodies from burned Philippine ferry as death toll hits 76

Rescuers in protective suits and masks work on a vessel at sea
Rescuers transfer the remains of victims of the recent ferry fire off Coron in Palawan province, western Philippines, on Friday.
(Philippine Coast Guard / Associated Press)
By Aaron Favila, Joeal Calupitan and Teresa Cerojano
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Rescuers in the Philippines have recovered more bodies from a burned passenger ferry, raising the death toll to 76, with 13 people still missing.
  • The MV June Aster caught fire en route from Manila to Palawan province, with survivors describing an explosion in the cargo hold and flames spreading rapidly.
  • Authorities are searching for the ship’s captain and probing possible safety lapses.

CORON, Philippines — Rescuers retrieved more remains from a passenger ferry that was gutted by fire off the Philippines, bringing the death toll Saturday to 76 with 13 missing.

Forty-three people survived the fire Wednesday night, among 132 on board.

The ferry sailed from the capital, Manila, and was some 24 miles from its destination in Coron, in southwestern Palawan province, when the fire erupted.

The cause has not been determined, but a coast guard spokesperson quoted a survivor as saying it may have started in the cargo hold. The survivor recounted hearing a blast, with smoke and fire quickly spreading, fanned by the winds, officials said.

Advertisement

Tents were put up in the Port of Borac in Coron, where body bags were brought down from a ship that transported them from the ferry.

Commodore Noemie Cayabyab, the coast guard spokesperson, said authorities were looking for the ship’s captain, who reportedly survived but is not listed among the survivors.

The multiagency maritime safety and criminal investigations will look into all angles and the possible liability of the captain and crew, she added.

Advertisement

Cayabyab said survivors recounted that the fire spread quickly, with no time to get life jackets. A tarpaulin that shielded open areas of the ship from the rain “may be a possible contributing factor, but we can’t determine now if [passengers] were trapped inside,” she added.

Investigators will also check whether fire emergency procedures were followed, including if the captain sounded an alarm or gave a warning and instructions, and if the crew assisted the passengers.

Ferries are frequently used for transport in the Philippine archipelago. Sea accidents are not uncommon due to storms, badly maintained vessels, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces.

In 1987, the ferry Doña Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker in the central Philippines, killing more than 4,300 people in the world’s deadliest peacetime maritime disaster.

Favila, Calupitan and Cerojano write for the Associated Press. Cerojano reported from Manila.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Update: Rebuilding Is Underway On West Poppyfields Drive

    In this episode, we bring you the update on how an Altadena resident and her neighborhood are coming along, plus a re-run of the two-part series we did on the Poppyfields people back in June.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Can Offshore Wind Survive the Trump Administration?

    California once bet big on offshore wind to help power its clean-energy future, but the Trump administration is now paying developers billions to walk away from their projects. As California’s remaining offshore-wind leases hang in the balance, the state is fighting back in court.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement