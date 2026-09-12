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Search underway for Indonesian passenger ship carrying 240 people after it loses contact

Associated Press
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JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian rescuers launched a search operation Sunday after a passenger ship carrying 240 people lost contact in the Java Sea while traveling from East Java to South Kalimantan on Borneo island, officials said.

The Search and Rescue Office in Banjarmasin, the capital of South Kalimantan province, said it received a report the Virgo Transport 8 had experienced a communication failure while en route to the city from Surabaya, capital of East Java province and Indonesia’s second largest city.

Initial information indicated the vessel’s last known position was in the Java Sea, about 92 miles from Banjarmasin.

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There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Arianto Ardi, operations chief at Banjarmasin’s rescue agency, confirmed the loss of contact with the vessel and said rescue personnel had been dispatched to the area.

“We have established an operations post at Trisakti,” Arianto said.

Authorities said the ship’s operator reported the incident after receiving information that the vessel had encountered bad weather.

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