Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

Russian drone hits train near Ukraine-Poland border shortly after one carrying 2 ex-world leaders

Smoke rises from a damaged train
A locomotive damaged in a Russian drone attack is seen at Yahodyn railway station near Ukraine’s border with Poland on Sunday.
(Ukrzaliznytsia / AP)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • A Russian drone struck a passenger train near the Ukraine-Poland border minutes after a diplomatic convoy carrying former British leader Boris Johnson, former Swedish premier Carl Bildt and EU security advisors passed through Yahodyn station.
  • Ukraine’s state rail operator says the drone likely targeted the earlier diplomatic train.
  • The strike followed a separate Russian drone attack on a truck less than a mile from Poland.

KYIV, Ukraine — A Russian drone struck a train near the Ukraine-Poland border Sunday shortly after senior visiting officials — including the former prime ministers of the U.K. and Sweden — passed through, Ukraine’s state rail operator said.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, also known as Ukrainian Railways, a diplomatic train carrying former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt and security advisors from several European Union states had purposely left the station at Yahodyn ahead of schedule. The visitors were on their way back from a security conference in Kyiv.

“It is highly probable that the Russian drone’s intended target was in fact the diplomatic train, which had departed the station earlier than scheduled,” the company said in a Telegram post.

Advertisement

Bildt shared a video on X of the attack at Yahodyn station, near the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing with Poland.

“This wasn’t our train, but the one just minutes after us by the Polish border crossing,” Bildt said. “It was evacuated as the Russian drone approached and no one was hurt. Very good safety system. Our train just had an evacuation warning.”

Bildt, Johnson and fellow passengers had been in Kyiv for the Yalta European Strategy conference, an annual gathering of leaders and experts across politics, business, security and media.

Advertisement

Another train, with former CIA Director David Petraeus on board, was still at Yahodyn station when the drone struck, according to Ukrzaliznytsia.

There were no immediate reports of casualties on any of the trains.

Ukrzaliznytsia said it “constantly adjusts train schedules” to guard against strikes.

“I don’t know what warped logic drove Putin to blow up a stationary Ukrainian locomotive on the Polish border this morning,” Johnson wrote in a post on X.

“What we can say for sure is that this is the kind of random and senseless attack Ukrainians are enduring every day — even on civilian railways,” he added.

Earlier Sunday, a Russian drone hit a truck less than a mile from Polish territory, according to border guards, forcing the temporary closure of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk crossing.

More to Read

World & NationUkraine

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Update: Rebuilding Is Underway On West Poppyfields Drive

    In this episode, we bring you the update on how an Altadena resident and her neighborhood are coming along, plus a re-run of the two-part series we did on the Poppyfields people back in June.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Can Offshore Wind Survive the Trump Administration?

    California once bet big on offshore wind to help power its clean-energy future, but the Trump administration is now paying developers billions to walk away from their projects. As California’s remaining offshore-wind leases hang in the balance, the state is fighting back in court.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement