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World & Nation

European leaders meet as Arctic thaw opens shipping routes and Russian buildup stokes security fears

Members at the First Working Session of the European Arctic Summit meet in Rovaniemi, Finland
Members at the First Working Session of The European Arctic Summit meet in Rovaniemi, Finland, Monday.
(Jouni Porsanger /Associated Press)
Associated Press
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  • European leaders convene in Finland’s Arctic capital as melting ice opens new shipping lanes and resource frontiers, intensifying Russian military activity and exposing doubts about NATO’s long-term role in regional security.
  • The two-day summit doubles as a dress rehearsal for an overhauled EU Arctic strategy that, for the first time, puts security and hybrid threats alongside climate change and economic interests.
  • Against this backdrop, Brussels courts Greenland with new funding while Finland joins France’s “forward deterrence” nuclear initiative, underscoring Europe’s push to shoulder more of its own defense burden.

ROVANIEMI, Finland — European leaders joined forces Monday to highlight growing competition in the Arctic, where global warming is opening new shipping routes, governments are vying for vast natural resources and a Russian military buildup is heightening security concerns.

The leaders, mostly from Nordic and Baltic countries, put a spotlight on environmental challenges, economic opportunities and military vulnerabilities at a time of doubts about whether the United States, through NATO, will remain a bulwark against Russia.

“This region has become a geopolitical hotspot,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told a joint news conference, insisting a new EU focus should complement NATO’s work. “Russia is building up its military capabilities here, and Russia uses its presence for hybrid activities every day.”

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Merz said his presence — Germany is not an Arctic country — testified to the importance of the region to overall European security and suggested years of relative neglect should end. “Let me put it this way: High north — and low attention — is over,” he said.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo of Finland, which hosted the meeting in the capital of Lapland that’s home to a Santa Claus village, noted “high demand for concrete EU action in the Arctic” and a changing security environment.

“The Arctic has emerged as the central arena of great power competition,” he said.

The two-day gathering that began Sunday comes on the heels of a Norwegian seizure of a Russian vessel earlier this month in the remote Arctic archipelago of Svalbard at the request of Ukraine, drawing the condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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The Centres for European Policy Network, a think tank, noted the “extremely dynamic backdrop” for the summit.

It cited factors like accelerating climate change, China’s growing trade through the Arctic, and conflict around the Strait of Hormuz, which has raised the importance of the Northeast Passage for maritime shipments.

The meeting serves as a “dress rehearsal” for a looming revamp of the European Union’s Arctic policy expected to be released this autumn, with security at the center of the strategy for the first time, the group said.

Climate change has been thinning the Arctic ice, making shipping routes increasingly accessible and reigniting competition with Russia, China and other countries over access to the region’s mineral resources.

Meanwhile, the European bloc has been grappling with its response to President Trump’s persistent pressure over Greenland, a self-governing territory of EU member country Denmark. He has repeatedly said the icy, resource-rich island should be part of the United States. Greenland’s government opposes U.S. designs on the island.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen offered $232 million in EU support over the next two years to help Greenland tackle climate change, boost internet connections and improve hydropower plants, fisheries and education.

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Separately Monday, President Alexander Stubb of Finland announced his country was joining France’s “forward deterrence” program that aims to leverage the French nuclear arsenal for European defense. Ten countries have now joined, including Britain, Germany and Finland’s Nordic neighbors.

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