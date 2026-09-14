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World & Nation

Man pleads not guilty in the hanging death of a Mississippi woman

Christy Spivey poses with a portrait of her late daughter Tasia Fortune, in Marion, Ky.
Christy Spivey poses with a portrait of her late daughter Tasia Fortune, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in Marion, Ky. (
(George Walker IV / Associated Press)
By Sophie Bates
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  • A Jackson man pleaded not guilty to murder in the hanging death of 29-year-old Tasia Fortune, whose body was found in August behind an abandoned home in Mississippi’s capital.
  • The case, now officially ruled a homicide, has drawn national scrutiny for echoing Mississippi’s history of lynchings, as police say suspect Jarques Ratliff knew Fortune and warn more arrests are likely.
  • Fortune, a Kentucky native who struggled with homelessness while raising four children, had talked of starting a cleaning business; her death follows two other widely watched hanging cases deemed suicides in Mississippi.

JACKSON, Miss. — A man charged with murder in the hanging of a Black woman in Mississippi pleaded not guilty Monday during his first court appearance.

The body of Tasia Fortune, 29, was found hanging from a tree behind an abandoned home in the capital, Jackson, on Aug. 3.

On Friday, police arrested 51-year-old Jarques Ratliff, who is also Black, on a murder charge after the state medical examiner deemed her death a homicide.

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During the brief hearing Monday in Municipal Court, the judge denied bond for Ratliff, who told the court he’s not guilty. Ratliff’s attorney at the hearing left the courthouse afterward without speaking to reporters.

The case has attracted widespread attention because the nature of Fortune’s death recalled lynchings in the Southern state, which has a tumultuous civil rights history stained by episodes of racial violence.

Police and prosecutors haven’t given a suspected motive for the killing or said whether they think race played any role.

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Police Chief RaShall Brackney said Friday that Ratliff, 51, had an “association” with Fortune, but she didn’t elaborate. She also said that additional arrests are expected in the case.

A Kentucky native, Fortune had been living in Jackson for about a decade, according to relatives. Her mother, Christy Spivey, said Fortune had four children but rarely saw two of them.

Spivey wasn’t sure where Fortune was living when she died, but she said her daughter had struggled with homelessness in recent years. She said Fortune had talked recently about starting a cleaning business and was trying to get her life in order.

Two other Mississippi hanging deaths over the past year — those of a Black student at Delta State University and a homeless white man in Vicksburg — also drew widespread attention, but both were deemed to be suicides.

Bates writes for the Associated Press.

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