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World & Nation

China can block citizens from leaving the country over national security or tech export violations

A passenger arrives at the airport in Beijing
A passenger arrives at the Capital Airport in Beijing on Nov. 7, 2025.
(Ng Han Guan / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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  • New Chinese border-control rules taking effect Tuesday allow authorities to bar citizens from leaving the country for months or years if overseas conduct or tech-trade violations are deemed to threaten national or industrial security.
  • Regulations explicitly link technology export and import controls to personal travel, underscoring Beijing’s push to curb outflows of advanced know-how amid escalating competition with the United States in artificial intelligence and other strategic sectors.
  • The rules also tighten entry for foreigners who lie on visa applications and aim to shield Chinese travelers from being lured abroad into illegal gambling and online fraud operations, officials say.

BEIJING — New border control rules taking effect in China on Tuesday could ban citizens from leaving the country if they engage in illegal activity that endangers national or industrial security.

The rules, part of a broader overhaul of border regulations, reflect in part heightened government concern about the export of technology at a time of growing competition with the U.S. in artificial intelligence and other emerging areas. The opening clause of the regulation says it was drawn up to protect national sovereignty, security and development interests.

A citizen engaging in illegal or criminal activity overseas that endangers national security could be prohibited from leaving China again for six months to three years from the date of their return. Similarly, a citizen who violates technology export or import regulations could be banned from leaving if the action endangers industrial or technological security, the regulation says.

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“The new regs are another indication of just how serious China is about preventing the transfer of key tech and technical knowledge,” the consultancy Trivium said in a note after the regulations were announced about six weeks ago.

In an unexpected move, China blocked tech company Meta from acquiring artificial intelligence startup Manus in April, after the deal apparently aroused government concern about the transfer of advanced technology. Manus is a Singapore company with Chinese roots.

The new border rules also include a provision that could ban foreigners from entering for one to five years if they provide false information in a visa application or at the port of entry.

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The regulations also seek to prevent citizens from being deceived into traveling abroad and then forced to participate in illegal gambling or online and phone scam operations, a persistent problem in recent years.

The Cyberspace Administration of China, which monitors online discussions, sought to assuage concerns that the new rules would make travel more difficult. The measures target people involved in illegal cross-border activities, not ordinary citizens with legitimate reasons to travel abroad, the agency said in an online post last week.

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