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World & Nation

Massachusetts governor proposes improved postpartum healthcare after Lindsay Clancy trial

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey speaks at the 2024 Democratic National Convention on Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago.
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)
By Leah Willingham
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  • After a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy murder case, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey proposes reforms to postpartum care, citing gaps in support for mothers’ mental health.
  • Healey will seek $2 million to expand free, voluntary nurse home visits to all families of roughly 68,000 newborns a year, offering help with infant care and postpartum screening.
  • The governor also plans new funding for psychiatric support programs and updated perinatal screening rules, aiming to spur a broader, more open conversation about maternal mental health nationwide.

BOSTON — New parents in Massachusetts should receive better support and postpartum care, Gov. Maura Healey said Tuesday, after the high-profile murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, who, her attorneys argued, was suffering from unresolved postpartum psychosis when she killed her three children in 2023.

Healey proposed providing free home visits by nurses to all parents with newborns as well as updated regulations governing mental health screening of new mothers.

“To every mom who has struggled with her mental health before, during or after pregnancy, I want you to know we see you — I see you,” Healey said during a visit to Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

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“We need to talk more openly about this,” said Healey, who signed a maternal health law in 2024 that expanded access to doulas, midwives and birth centers, and required insurers to cover postpartum depression screenings.

Attorneys for Clancy argued the Massachusetts mother could not be held criminally responsible for killing her children because of postpartum psychosis, while prosecutors said she should be found guilty because evidence indicated she knew what she was doing was wrong.

A mistrial was declared when jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Healey, a Democrat, said she plans to ask state lawmakers to approve $2 million for a program aimed at offering home visits to all families welcoming the roughly 68,000 newborns in Massachusetts each year. No families would be required to participate, but those who do can have a nurse visit and answer questions about feeding, sleep and caring for a new baby. The nurse would also monitor mothers’ postpartum health, as well as screen for depression and other mental health concerns.

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This would be the first state investment in a federally funded program that currently provides nurse visits to about 3,000 families each year, Healey said.

Healey also proposed a $250,000 investment in the Massachusetts Child Psychiatry Access Program for Moms and directed the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to update state regulations on perinatal mental health screenings to identify concerns during and after pregnancy.

Giving birth can be one of life’s most joyous experiences, Healey said, “but it’s also one of the most challenging.”

“For new mothers, it can be exhausting, isolating and overwhelming,” she said.

Willingham writes for the Associated Press.

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