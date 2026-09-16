Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

Building collapse in Gaza kills 21 as perilous conditions persist for Palestinians during truce

Palestinian civil defense crews carry a body from the rubble of a collapsed building
Palestinian civil defense crews carry a body from the rubble of a collapsed building that housed displaced Palestinians and was heavily damaged during the Israel-Hamas war, in Gaza City, Wednesday.
(Jehad Alshrafi / Associated Press)
By Jehad Alshrafi, Wafaa Shurafa and Toqa EzzidinThe Associated Press 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • A war-damaged apartment building sheltering displaced families collapsed in Gaza City, killing 21 people, including 11 children, as residents slept and rescuers clawed through rubble with almost no heavy equipment.
  • The disaster underscores Gaza’s worsening living conditions under a stalled ceasefire, with Israel blocking large-scale reconstruction and nearly 2 million Palestinians crammed into half the territory amid continued military strikes.
  • Rescuers already racing to exhume bodies from earlier bombardments face dwindling fuel and equipment, as U.N. officials warn recent recoveries may represent only a fraction of Gaza’s overall war dead.

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — A building housing dozens of people collapsed in Gaza City early Wednesday morning, leaving rescuers clawing with bare hands through rubble until determining that 21 people, including 11 children, had been killed in their sleep.

The sudden collapse of the building, which was known to be unstable because of damage from Israeli strikes earlier in the war, underscored how perilous and desperate living conditions have grown for the majority of the enclave’s population as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas stalls.

There’s been no reconstruction work since the ceasefire was agreed to almost a year ago. Israel has said that it won’t allow any rebuilding until Hamas disarms. Israel has allowed only a handful of excavators into Gaza.

Advertisement

COGAT, the Israeli military body charged with coordinating aid to the Gaza Strip, didn’t respond when asked if it would allow in machinery to help with the collapse.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the death toll stood at 21, including 11 children and five women, according to Zaher al-Wahidi, a spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry. He said that at least 14 people were injured and rescuers had finished digging.

Around six displaced Palestinian families, according to Gaza’s civil defense, had sheltered there, despite knowing that it was teetering on the brink of collapse.

Advertisement

“The lack of options and alternatives left them with no other choice,” said Aboud Majdalawi, a rescuer with Gaza’s civil defense.

All of Gaza’s roughly 2 million people now live in a stretch of land that makes up less than half the territory. They remain dependent on aid and are surrounded by Israeli troops who carry out strikes or attacks on a near-daily basis.

In the aftermath of the collapse, people were searching desperately for loved ones or their remains.

A group of men were seen carrying the headless body of a child. Others sat atop a pile of rubble, pulling desperately at flashes of color they believed could be clothing worn by a survivor. All they found were dust-caked blankets wedged in the debris.

The collapse comes as rescuers in the Gaza Strip are trying to unearth hundreds of bodies from buildings collapsed by Israeli strikes earlier in the war. They have just a few working excavators and their fuel supply is dwindling.

On Wednesday, the U.N. human rights chief said that he worried that the bodies recovered so far are just the “tip of the iceberg.”

Advertisement

“It is heartbreaking that the loved ones of those missing for so long are only now having their worst fears confirmed,” he said. “Much of Gaza has been flattened by Israeli bombing or demolition and clearing by heavy machinery and explosives.”

The war was sparked after the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, in which militants stormed into southern Israel and killed about 1,200 people and took 251 people hostage. All hostages or their remains have been released or handed over. Many recounted long-term starvation, physical and psychological abuse and, in some cases, sexual abuse.

Despite an October ceasefire that has reduced fighting in Gaza, Israel has continued to carry out strikes, killing at least 1,375 people since the agreement went into effect, according to local health officials.

The nearly three-year Israel-Hamas war has killed more than 73,789 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and international organizations. It doesn’t distinguish between civilians and militants, but says women and children make up around half the toll.

Alshrafi, Shurafa and Ezzidin write for the Associated Press. Shurafa reported from Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip. AP writer Toqa Ezzidin in Cairo, and Julia Frankel in Jerusalem, contributed to this report.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Update: Rebuilding Is Underway On West Poppyfields Drive

    In this episode, we bring you the update on how an Altadena resident and her neighborhood are coming along, plus a re-run of the two-part series we did on the Poppyfields people back in June.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Can Offshore Wind Survive the Trump Administration?

    California once bet big on offshore wind to help power its clean-energy future, but the Trump administration is now paying developers billions to walk away from their projects. As California’s remaining offshore-wind leases hang in the balance, the state is fighting back in court.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement