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World & Nation

Top Democrat places hold on Trump administration’s plan to sell heavy bombs to Israel

Rep. Gregory Meeks D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol, July 2, 2025, in Washington.
Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) at a 2025 news conference at the Capitol.
(Mariam Zuhaib / Associated Press)
By Matthew LeeAP Diplomatic Writer 
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  • The top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee moved to block a $2.8-billion sale of 40,000 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, citing grave concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza and Lebanon.
  • His hold may prove largely symbolic, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio can again invoke emergency national security powers to bypass Congress and fast-track the deal, as he has with past sales.
  • The proposed transfer underscores the Trump administration’s push to bolster Israel’s military as the Gaza war, triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks, leaves tens of thousands dead and deepens Israel’s global isolation.

WASHINGTON — The top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said Wednesday that he’s going to block a proposed sale of $2.8 billion in heavy weaponry to Israel over concerns that the powerful bombs may not be used in line with U.S. and international law.

Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York said he would withhold approval for the sale because of “grave, unresolved concerns” about how these munitions could be used in densely populated areas of Gaza and Lebanon by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

“The Trump administration has not provided sufficient assurances that these weapons will be used by the Netanyahu government in accordance with U.S. law and with appropriate protections for civilians,” Meeks said in a statement. “I therefore will not clear this sale at this time.”

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Meeks’ objections, however, likely will not affect the sale, which was informally notified to lawmakers on Tuesday. Once it is formally notified to Congress, Secretary of State Marco Rubio can bypass the normal congressional review process by making an emergency determination that the transaction is an urgent national security interest.

Rubio has done so in the past, including bypassing a normal congressional review process to approve a nearly $3-billion sale to Israel last year. The administration then approved a new series of arms sales to Israel totaling $6.67 billion in January.

The State Department did not respond to requests for comment about either the new proposed sale or Meeks’ objection to it.

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The $2.8-billion package includes 40,000 powerful 2,000-pound bombs, the Associated Press has reported. The transfer of 2,000-pound bombs had been paused by the Biden administration over concerns about the possibility of mass casualties.

The proposed sale is just the latest in a series of Trump administration steps to improve Israel’s military capacity and it comes as Israel is facing increased international isolation over its war in Gaza in response to the deadly Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas.

The conflict in Gaza has left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead and decimated the enclave. The U.S. brokered a fragile ceasefire, but violence has continued.

Lee writes for the Associated Press.

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