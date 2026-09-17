A ninth woman’s body is found in South Africa as police investigate series of killings

A forensic officer works at the scene where a sixth body, believed to be that of a woman, was found along a road in KwaThema, Springs, South Africa, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026.

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South African police said Thursday a ninth woman’s body has been discovered in an area east of Johannesburg, and said it could be linked to a series of killings they are investigating.

All nine bodies were found in the Ekurhuleni municipality over the last two months, raising concerns that they were carried out by the same person or people. Police previously said that some similarities in the killings of the first eight victims were “sufficiently concerning for the police to issue a public warning.”

The discoveries have sent shock waves around the country, sparked a high-level investigation and highlighted the scourge of femicide and high levels of violent crime.

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Police said the discovery of the latest body early Thursday “will be added to the investigations into the deaths of women in Ekurhuleni.”

Police warn against circulating photos of the bodies on social media

Provincial police commissioner Fred Kekana said a passerby found the woman’s body near a construction site and alerted police.

The unidentified woman appeared to be about 30 and had an apparent stab wound to her side, while her throat appeared to have been cut, he said. Forensic investigators had not yet determined the official cause of death.

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Kekana said police had not established whether her death was linked to the other cases and appealed for information.

He also urged people not to circulate photographs of the bodies or unverified reports on social media, warning that they were spreading fear and could encourage copycat crimes.

Residents of Dawn Park, the Johannesburg suburb where the ninth body was found on Thursday, were stunned by the discovery.

“I hope the government can assist us by arresting the person or people who have been committing these killings, because the current situation is becoming unbearable. We don’t know what’s to happen next,” said Nomgqibelo Tshabalala, a Dawn Park resident.

A multidisciplinary team of experts is investigating.

Families should report any missing relatives immediately

So far, bodies have been found across several Ekurhuleni communities, including Kempton Park, Pomona, Clayville, Olifantsfontein, Rhodesfield, KwaThema and Dawn Park.

Panyaza Lesufi, the premier of Gauteng province, said police were making progress in two or three cases, although he did not provide details. He urged the public to give investigators time to gather sufficient evidence.

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“They’ve declared war against the state. We’ll respond,” Lesufi told reporters at the scene. “We’re not going to surrender.”

Missing In Southern Africa, which supports missing people and their families, urged communities and families to report immediately when they suspected that one of their relatives might be missing.

The organization said the discoveries had deepened the anguish of families searching for loved ones.

“There is no waiting period to report a missing person,” it said. “The moment you suspect that someone is missing, report it immediately to the South African Police Service.”

Community groups and faith leaders demand action to protect women and children

Running clubs across Johannesburg have this week organized memorial runs in honor of Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, the woman who disappeared last week while jogging and was found dead several days later.

Some communities across Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, have held prayer services for the victims.

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Women’s rights advocates, political parties and civil society organizations marched to Kempton Park Police Station on Thursday, demanding stronger measures to protect women and children and hold perpetrators accountable.

A coalition representing more than 1,000 faith leaders, activists and partner organizations called for tougher action against gender-based violence and more accountability. They urged those at the top of religious hierarchies to address the issue openly and help survivors obtain shelter, counseling and legal assistance.

“Too often, silence from the pulpit has stood in for the courage to name gender-based violence directly,” it said. “That silence must end.”

Magome and Gumede write for the Associated Press. AP video journalist Kayleen Morgan in Johannesburg contributed to this report.