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Bombing at mosque near police offices in Pakistan kills at least 21

An army soldier walks over rubble at the site of a bomb explosion at a mosque
An army soldier walks over rubble at the site of a bomb explosion at a mosque in Kohat, in northwestern Pakistan, on Friday.
(Muhammad Sajjad / Associated Press)
By Riaz Khan and Munir Ahmed
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  • A vehicle bomb and gunmen tore through a mosque inside a police compound in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 21 people and injuring about 80 during Friday prayers.
  • Most of the dead were counterterrorism police officers, as seven attackers tried to storm the Kohat facility, sparking hours of gunfire and a suicide blast at an intelligence office.
  • The assault underscores a surge in Pakistani Taliban–linked violence along the Afghan border, complicating already fraught Pakistan-Afghanistan relations even as Turkey, Qatar and China press for renewed dialogue.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A vehicle bomb exploded Friday at a mosque near police offices in northwestern Pakistan as gunmen tried to storm the compound in an attack that killed at least 21 people and wounded 80 others, police and rescue officials said. Among those killed and wounded were police officers attending prayers at the mosque.

The coordinated assault was the latest in a surge of militant violence near the border with Afghanistan where Pakistani Taliban militants have increasingly targeted police and other security forces as the government intensifies operations against them.

The bombing occurred in Kohat, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. An attacker apparently rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the mosque, said Zulfiqar Hameed, the provincial police chief.

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At least seven armed gunmen also attempted to enter the police compound and exchanged fire with officers. Six of the gunmen were killed, according to police, who said one suicide bomber attacked the nearby office of an intelligence agency.

The police compound housed counter-terrorism police, who had carried out operations against militants across the province in recent years.

Most of those killed were police officers, hospital officials said. Bilal Faizi, a senior rescue official, said most of the dead and wounded had been attending prayers at the mosque.

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Photos from the scene showed the outer wall of the police offices had collapsed and the mosque was badly damaged. Smoke rose over the site after the blast, which witnesses and residents said was heard far away, followed by gunfire. Inside the mosque, piles of bricks and concrete buried the floor, wires dangled from cracked walls and daylight poured through jagged holes in the roof, while a ceiling fan hung above the wreckage.

Residents said the exchange of fire continued hours after the coordinated attack.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and expressed sorrow over the casualties. He directed authorities to accelerate rescue operations.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion was likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, formally known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

The attack comes a day after a roadside bomb struck a security forces convoy in the northwestern Hangu district and killed six soldiers. Government troops also conducted raids in various areas Thursday and killed 10 militants believed to be members of the Pakistani Taliban, the military and police said.

Pakistani Taliban have stepped up attacks on police and civilians in recent years. In 2023, a suicide bomber killed 101 people in an attack inside a mosque in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The group is separate from but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban, which returned to power in 2021. Pakistan often accuses Kabul of sheltering the TTP and turning a blind eye to cross-border militant attacks. The government in Kabul has denied the allegations.

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Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have remained high since Pakistan targeted alleged TTP hideouts in Afghanistan in 2025. The strikes triggered border clashes, prompting Qatar and Turkey to mediate a ceasefire. China later facilitated peace talks, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement.

Friday’s bombing came a day after Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin met with Sharif, the Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Asim Malik.

Kalin said Turkey would continue to make efforts to help resolve the tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan through dialogue, the news agency reported.

The Turkish intelligence chief also met with the government in Afghanistan. Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban, said Thursday that top officials in Kabul held talks with Kalin and a senior Qatari security official. The talks addressed tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Khan and Ahmed write for the Associated Press. Ahmed reported from Islamabad. Abdul Qahar Afghan in Kabul and Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, contributed to this report.

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