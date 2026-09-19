Saudi Arabia issues first alert in the capital since escalation of hostilities in Yemen

Supporters of Yemen’s Houthi rebels rally in Sanaa, Yemen, on Friday in support of the group and to protest Saudi Arabia’s accusation that the Houthis targeted Islam’s holy city of Mecca.

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Saudi Arabia warned of a “hostile aerial threat” and issued a string of emergency alerts across the kingdom overnight Friday, including the first alert in its capital since an escalation in fighting with Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen.

At least one explosion was heard in Riyadh after the first alert in the Saudi capital since the latest escalation in fighting with the Houthis. Residents near the airport said they saw a plume of smoke later in the morning.

No casualties or damages were reported. Saudi authorities did not comment and didn’t say what prompted the alerts, but they previously reported intercepting Houthi missiles and drones.

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The Houthis later claimed without providing evidence that they targeted “sensitive sites” in Riyadh and facilities of the Saudi oil giant Aramco in the Red Sea port of Yanbu, causing “massive fires.” Neither Saudi authorities nor Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, immediately responded to a request for comment.

Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said the group attacked with cruise and ballistic missiles as well as drones. He also said Saudi Arabia attempted to target Yemen’s rebel-held capital of Sanaa, without giving details. The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify the claims.