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18 suspects accused in killing of Haiti’s president being extradited to U.S.

People line up in front of a bus.
Colombians and Haitians accused of involvement in the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise arrive to court in June 2025 in Port-au-Prince.
(Odelyn Joseph / Associated Press)
By Evens Sanon and Dánica Coto
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  • Eighteen suspects in Haitian President Jovenel Moise’s 2021 assassination are being extradited to Florida.
  • Those awaiting trial include more than a dozen former Colombian soldiers and a ex-Haitian government official, part of 30 people indicted in a complex, internationally tangled plot.
  • In Florida, four men have been convicted and at least five others have pleaded guilty and received life sentences.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Eighteen suspects who were arrested in the assassination five years ago of Haitian President Jovenel Moise were awaiting extradition to the U.S. on Sunday, marking the end of a drawn-out judicial process in Haiti for a killing that shocked the troubled Caribbean country.

The suspects will face trial in Florida, according to U.S. Atty. for the Southern District of Florida Reding Quiñones.

“Today marks the next major phase in our pursuit of accountability for the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse,” he wrote on X. “We will follow the evidence wherever it leads, to those who financed it, facilitated it, supported it or committed crimes to make it possible. Five years later, we are still bringing defendants before American courts, and we are not finished.”

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Quiñones did not identify the suspects, but those who remain in Haiti awaiting trial include more than a dozen Colombian soldiers and a former Haitian government official.

Quiñones said 30 people have been indicted in Moise’s July 2021 killing, with FBI Special Agent in Charge Brett Skiles noting that there were multiple arrests in the U.S. and abroad on Sunday.

He said that the FBI and others “remain steadfast in ensuring that all individuals who allegedly sought profit from the assassination of a head of state are held fully accountable.”

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The extradition comes as the U.S. works to prosecute and sentence other suspects in the case.

In May, a jury in Florida convicted four men in the killing, and at least five others have pleaded guilty and are serving life sentences.

Those convicted in May are Arcángel Pretel Ortiz, Antonio Intriago, Walter Veintemilla and James Solages. A jury found them guilty of conspiring to kill or kidnap Haiti’s elected leader and providing material support for the plot.

Sanon and Coto write for the Associated Press. Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

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