Russia wraps up first wartime parliamentary election, with Kremlin dominance all but assured

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Russia’s first wartime parliamentary election was due to end Sunday, virtually devoid of opposition to President Vladimir Putin’s policies and all but certain to cement the Kremlin’s dominance. The last day of the election came as Ukrainian forces fired more than 1,000 drones at Russia overnight, including hundreds launched toward Moscow.

The vote began Friday, and authorities encouraged online balloting to boost turnout among its 111 million eligible voters.

For the first time, the election included residents of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow illegally annexed after the war began but still doesn’t fully control. Voting is also taking place in Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

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Authorities in Kyiv denounced the voting in the Russian-held areas as illegal and urged foreign governments not to recognize the result. The European Union on Friday called the action a “blatant violation of international law.”

Kremlin expected to keep control

The Kremlin wants the parliamentary election — the first since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 — to showcase popular support for the war and legitimize its action. It has sought to avoid political risks by stamping out any dissent.

A massive state media campaign and tight control over the election in the absence of genuine opposition all but assure the Kremlin will keep tight control of Russian politics amid mounting economic costs and increasing Ukrainian drone attacks deep inside the country.

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Voters cast two separate ballots, filling half of the Duma’s 450 seats by selecting political parties listed on the ballot. The rest are contested in single-seat constituencies, with voters choosing individual candidates.

Preliminary results are expected within hours of voting ending in the country’s west.

The main Kremlin party, United Russia, is widely expected to retain its overwhelming control of the lower house, the State Duma. Several smaller parties of the “systemic opposition” that vote in sync with Putin’s views on all key issues also are expected to maintain their presence.

Opposition sidelined as observers report violations

The liberal Yabloko party, the only registered political entity that dared to publicly criticize the war, was removed from the ballot last month by Russia’s Supreme Court, and only has a few dozen candidates in the single-constituency races. Additionally, some antiwar politicians were imprisoned or forced to flee abroad ahead of the campaign.

Yabloko and the Communist Party, which has criticized some aspects of government policy but carefully avoided any criticism of Putin, said many of their observers were turned away from polling stations.

Russia didn’t invite observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, with the Russian Foreign Ministry accusing the body of “double standards” for its criticism of Russia. OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Pere Joan Pons said that the decision was a breach of Russia’s commitments as a member state of the organization.

Yabloko reported that one of its observers lost consciousness while being arrested by police at a St. Petersburg polling station Saturday, after officials accused him of trying to “disrupt the elections” and called police.

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The parties reported violations including sealed ballot boxes being opened, doors to polling stations not being secured overnight, and a refusal to issue paper ballots. The claims could not be independently verified.

At one polling station in the Russian-held part of the Donetsk region, voters dropped their ballots in a box as an armed Russian soldier stood nearby and watched.

Issues with electronic voting in Moscow

Ella Pamfilova, head of Russia’s Central Election Commission, said Sunday that the electronic voting system in Moscow was targeted by cyberattacks. She blamed one of the “systemic parties” — meaning one of those taking part in the vote, without specifying which one.

SotaVision, an independent Russian news outlet, said Sunday that voters were reporting glitches in the electronic registry systems at polling stations across Moscow. People were not issued paper ballots and instead were asked to vote via an electronic terminal, the outlet said on Telegram.

Leonid Volkov, a close associate of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, suggested the supposed breakdown of the system used to issue paper ballots in Moscow may have been deliberate, aimed at pushing voters toward electronic voting.

“Demand a paper ballot!” he wrote on X on Sunday.

Lines formed outside polling stations as many voters refused to vote electronically.

Having urged supporters to spoil party-list ballots, Yabloko party leader Nikolai Rybakov cast a ballot in St. Petersburg on Sunday, covered in bright green writing declaring “For freedom,” “For peace” and “Yabloko.”

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Russian opposition abroad holds protests

Russia’s exiled opposition, including the widow of Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, called on antiwar Russians to cast their votes at noon on Sunday.

Thousands of Russians living in Armenia took part in the vote, lining up outside the Russian Embassy in the capital, Yerevan. Some of them joined the “Noon for a Peaceful Russia” antiwar demonstration, holding antiwar and anti-Putin posters.

Mark Podberezin, a journalist, said members of the election commission in Yerevan made remarks that felt like “outright intimidation.” He said he had heard comments “along the lines of, ‘You’ll have to return to Russia sooner or later, keep that in mind.’”

Lidiya Klimenko said she did not think her vote would have any real impact. The most useful thing to do, she said, was “to see other people who are also against the war, to be together in a shared cause.”

In Germany, voters cast their ballots at the Russian Embassy in Berlin. Andrei Pivovarov, a dissident and former head of the Open Russia group, addressed a protest gathered outside the building.

Ukraine fires over 1,000 drones at Russia

The election’s last day came against a backdrop of a major wave of Ukrainian attacks. Russia’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that its forces shot down a total of 1,110 Ukrainian drones across Russia, as well as over the annexed Crimea and the Black Sea.

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Two people were killed and 20 wounded across the wider Moscow region, local Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said.

The election follows a summer of Ukraine’s long-range drone strikes on oil refineries that triggered a widespread fuel crisis. Warehouses belonging to online retailers Wildberries and Ozon also were attacked. Those attacks have exacerbated economic problems and brought the war home for millions.