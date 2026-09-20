Tropical Storm Odalys off Mexico’s coast may become a hurricane Monday
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- Tropical Storm Odalys has formed far off Mexico’s Pacific coast and is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday, though it remains more than 1,200 miles southwest of Baja California.
- In the northern Atlantic, newly named Tropical Storm Fay is churning about 450 miles southwest of the Azores, expected to strengthen briefly before dissipating later this week without affecting land.
- Forecasters report no coastal watches or warnings for either storm.
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Odalys has formed in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday. Meanwhile, a new tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic, named Fay, but does not appear to pose a threat to land.
The National Hurricane Center said Sunday that Odalys’ center was about 1,245 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It was moving northwest at 8 mph.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for either tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Tropical Storm Fay, which formed early Sunday in the northern Atlantic Ocean, was located about 450 miles southwest of the Azores, an autonomous region of Portugal about 800 miles off the coast of mainland Portugal. Fay is expected to dissipate by the end of the week.
Fay’s maximum sustained winds were clocked at 45 mph at 5 a.m. EDT. Additional strengthening is expected in the short term. It was moving north-northeast at 5 mph.