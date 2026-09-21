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World & Nation

3 suspects arrested in relation to one of a series of killings of women in South Africa

Forensic investigators work at the site where the body of a woman was discovered `
Forensic investigators work at the site where the body of a woman was discovered on the outskirts of Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026.
(Themba Hadebe / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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JOHANNESBURG — Police in South Africa said Monday they have arrested three suspects in connection with one of a series of killings of women in the same area on the outskirts of Johannesburg.

The nine killings of women in their 20s and 30s in the municipality of Ekurhuleni over the last two months triggered anger in South Africa, which has high rates of violence against women.

Police have been investigating whether the killings were connected, raising fears that a serial killer or killers might be operating in the area.

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The suspects, two women and a man, were expected to appear in court later Monday after being arrested in relation to the killing of a woman whose body was found last week in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

However, investigators didn’t link the suspects to the eight other killings.

Authorities have said it is not certain that all the killings are connected, though they said they have identified similarities in some of them and have issued an alert for women in Ekurhuleni to take precautions.

Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said Sunday that so far there was no conclusive evidence that the killings were carried out by a serial killer, “but nothing has yet been excluded while investigations continue.”

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The bodies of six of the victims were found in the space of 10 days this month. Four of the nine victims were discovered within approximately3.7 miles of each other. Several of the bodies were discovered in open areas near main roads.

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