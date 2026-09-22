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World & Nation

Trump administration tells Congress it will admit 17,500 South African refugees

President Trump attends a meeting at the United Nations
President Trump attends a meeting of the multinational political and security coalition “Shield of the Americas” on the sidelines at the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday at the U.N. headquarters.
(Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Associated Press)
By Rebecca Santana and Seung Min Kim
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WASHINGTON — The Trump administration plans to limit the number of refugees admitted to the country to 17,500 mostly white South Africans, the administration told Congress on Tuesday, as it continues to transform a program that at one point served as a pathway to safety for people fleeing war and strife from countries around the world.

In a notice to Congress obtained by the Associated Press, the administration said the white South Africans faced seizures of their land and other forms of persecution and would be likely to assimilate when they come to America. The South African government has repeatedly rejected the idea that the white South Africans, who are Afrikaners, are a persecuted minority in the home country.

The Trump administration has dramatically altered a refugee program that historically enjoyed strong bipartisan support as it welcomed tens of thousands of refugees from countries around the world to new lives in America, and instead the administration has transformed it into a vehicle to resettle white South Africans in America.

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The administration told Congress in the announcement that it intended to spend about $500 million to resettle the new arrivals to the U.S.

Presidents set the cap on how many refugees the U.S. will approve through the program each year, and historically, they’ve allocated those numbers across various geographic regions while factoring in wars or conflicts that spark humanitarian needs around the globe.

Santana and Kim write for the Associated Press.

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World & NationPoliticsImmigration & the BorderTrump Administration

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